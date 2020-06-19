The unemployment rate dropped by five percentage points in Santa Cruz County last month as Gov. Doug Ducey began lifting restrictions on businesses and allowed his stay-at-home order to expire, though the net gain in jobs was less than half the decrease in jobless claims.
A report released Thursday by the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity showed that 2,019 people from Santa Cruz County sought unemployment benefits in May, down from 3,072 in April. That was a difference of 1,053.
Meanwhile, the number of people counted as employed grew by a less robust 492, from 16,248 in April to 16,740 in May. And the number of people employed in the local economy in May was still significantly lower than the first three months of the year, when it stayed above 18,000.
The county’s unemployment rate in May was 10.8 percent, compared to 15.9 percent in April and 10.5 percent in March.
Statewide, the unemployment rate was 8.9 percent in May, down from 13.4 in April. The national jobless rate decreased from 14.7 percent in April to 13.3 percent in May.
While the reopening of the economy has brought some people’s jobs back, it has also coincided with a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections in some states, including Arizona.