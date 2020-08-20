The unemployment rate in Santa Cruz County reached 16.2 percent in July as the local economy shed 701 jobs since the month before, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Economic Opportunity.
The report, released Thursday, showed 15,514 people employed in the county last month, down from 16,215 in June. According to the data, the county has lost nearly 3,000 jobs since the start of the year.
At the same time, local unemployment claims have nearly doubled since January, reaching 2,989 in July. That was up from 2,545 in June.
The July jobless rate of 16.2 percent was up from 13.6 percent in June and was the highest mark of 2020. There were more people seeking unemployment in Santa Cruz County in April (3,072) than in July (2,989), but there were also more people working locally in April than in July.
Local unemployment typically rises in July as the produce import industry lays off its seasonal warehouse workforce. But this year’s spike was exacerbated by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has been eroding the county’s economy and workforce since March. In July 2019, the local economy lost approximately the same number of jobs as this year, but that left the unemployment rate at a year-high 10.7 percent, well below this July’s 16.2 percent figure.
At the state level, Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increased to 10.6 percent in July from 10 percent in June. The U.S. rate declined during the same period, to 10.2 percent in July from 11.1 percent in June.
Among Arizona’s 15 counties, Santa Cruz had the third-highest unemployment rate in July, trailing only Yuma (24.8 percent) and Apache (18 percent).