UniSource, Santa Cruz County’s principal electric utility company, has unveiled its preferred route for a transmission line that would supply power to a mine in the Patagonia Mountains.
However, residents in the area are continuing to voice concerns over the project – and now, they’re asking UniSource to hold off on its plans to send an application to the state’s public utility board in March.
The route would begin at a switchyard north of Ruby Road in Rio Rico and stretch 20 miles east, crossing the northern region of the Coronado National Forest and continuing along Flux Canyon Road. A substation would be built at the transmission line’s eastern end on privately owned land in Harshaw, according to preliminary maps from UniSource.
Three alternative segments are included on the maps for certain portions of the transmission line.
South32, the global mining company behind the Hermosa mine, is fully funding the project.
According to a spokesperson, UniSource plans to file an application in March for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility. The Arizona Corporation Commission, the state’s utility board, would determine whether to approve or deny the application.
That approval would allow UniSource to move forward with the project.
In recent months, UniSource held several public meetings – including one on Jan. 25 – in which residents offered input and asked questions about the transmission line.
During those meetings, residents who spoke to the NI voiced concerns over the transmission line’s potential health, visual and environmental impacts.
In a January newsletter, UniSource said it had taken residents’ concerns into consideration.
Several changes were made near Lake Patagonia and west of State Route 82 to “minimize visual impacts,” the company said.
Not everybody was convinced.
On Jan. 23, a group of 10 Lake Patagonia homeowners penned a letter to UniSource, requesting a slew of documents from the utility company, including correspondence between UniSource and the National Forest Service; business plans; and environmental assessments of the area.
Questions remain
In the six-page letter, the homeowners’ group from Lake Patagonia described a long-standing effort to slow the process of the transmission line’s construction. In December, the letter said, a petition with 116 signatures was delivered to UniSource’s offices in Tucson, stating concerns over the project. Then, on Jan. 20, residents met with UniSource representatives in Patagonia to further discuss the transmission line.
The letter said that while UniSource had answered some questions, residents were still left with “serious questions concerning the reliability of UNS process.”
For instance, the letter states, residents had not received a clear answer on how the transmission line will impact cultural and heritage sites. Residents also requested that UniSource investigate the feasibility of an underground power line – something that had been brought up at a public meeting in November.
Speaking to the NI that month, UniSource spokesman Joe Barrios noted that the underground line would be “something to discuss.”
Still, he said at the time, UniSource generally builds overhead power lines.
Reached Thursday, Barrios confirmed that UniSource still intends to file its application for a Certificate of Environmental Compatibility on March 3. A line siting hearing regarding the application, he said, is tentatively scheduled for the period of April 17-21 at the Quality Inn Americana Hotel in Nogales.