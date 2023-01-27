map
Map from www.uesaz.com/rio-rico-to-harshaw.

UniSource, Santa Cruz County’s principal electric utility company, has unveiled its preferred route for a transmission line that would supply power to a mine in the Patagonia Mountains.

However, residents in the area are continuing to voice concerns over the project – and now, they’re asking UniSource to hold off on its plans to send an application to the state’s public utility board in March.



