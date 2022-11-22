UniSource, which serves thousands of residential and commercial customers in Santa Cruz County, is hoping to boost the cost of its electricity services in early 2024.
This month, the company announced it had filed a request with the Arizona Corporation Commission to raise its rates. The ACC, a state-operated office with a five-member board, will ultimately make the final call during a public meeting – typical protocol for any rate change in the state.
If the rate change is approved, the monthly bill for an average residential customer will increase by $18.52, according to the company.
In a news release, UniSource said the rate change would help the company pay down its investments on “a stronger, more secure energy grid.”
“We’re doing everything we can to keep service affordable for customers, but we will need higher rates in 2024 to cover the increased cost of providing safe, reliable service for customers,” CEO Susan Gray said in a statement.
The company said it would also offer a new discount plan for low-income customers if the rate increase is approved.
Currently, UniSource said, qualifying consumers can get a $16 monthly discount on their electric bill. If the rates go up, the company said it will seek an $18 monthly discount.
To qualify for the discount, known as the CARES Program, electric customers must earn a household income no higher than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.
According to the ACC’s current docket, it does not appear that a hearing has been scheduled yet for the new rates. What’s more, the process to change utility rates can be a lengthy one, according to the commission.
“Rate cases typically involve months of sworn testimony, audits and examinations to ensure the basis for the rate is legal and justified,” the ACC states on its website.
Reached Monday, a UniSource spokesperson said opportunities for customers to weigh in will be available once the rate case progresses.
“We are committed to public input and will be sharing those dates widely across multiple platforms once they are established,” the spokesperson added.