State regulators have given UniSource Electric permission to increase a surcharge on its customers for the next 33 months in response to the increased costs of wholesale fuel and power.
The plan approved Tuesday by the Arizona Corporation Commission means residential customers will see surcharges rise by an average of $11.15 per month, according to a chart UNSE filed with the commission.
Those whose usage is the top 25 percent of all customers can expect to pay an extra $16.51 per month during the 33-month period, while those in the top 10 percent of users will see their monthly bills rise by an estimated $23.96, according to the chart.
UNSE provides electric service to most homes and businesses in Santa Cruz County, as well as in Mohave County.
Discussion during the ACC's hearing on the matter focused not on whether UNSE should be allowed to increase its surcharge, but how long the increase to charge – levied under the Purchased Power and Fuel Adjustor Clause – should remain in place.
Several consumer advocates asked for the 33-month period, saying it would be easier on customers to pay less per month over a longer period of time. The UNSE chart showed a range of additional surcharge periods and average customer payments, including $54.58 per month for 12 months, $23.52 per month for 24 months and $11.15 per month for 33 months.
Commission Chair Jim O’Connor, a Republican, did not appear moved by concerns about the impact of the increase on lower-income people.
"I don't think it's the explicit obligation of the commission to just focus on the bottom 5 percent or the bottom 10 percent on the economic spectrum," O'Connor said, noting that there are government and nonprofit organizations that can help people with poverty-level incomes pay their utility bills.
"Ultimately, each of us have to pay our bill," he said.
Advocates noted that the bill-assistance programs don't reach everyone in need, and that not all people in need meet federal poverty guidelines. They also warned that "rate shock" could result in an increase in unpaid bills by cash-strapped customers.
Commissioner Nick Myers, another Republican, referenced a 27-month schedule that would have boosted the average UNSE customer's monthly surcharge by $17.84 – the plan recommended by ACC staff. Referring to a comment that O'Connor had reportedly made at another hearing, Myers said: "$17 a month is working one extra hour at In-and Out."
"This is not something that out of the realm," he said.
Myers noted that due to the interest payments on UNSE's fuel and power debts, customers would pay more overall the longer the additional surcharge remains in place.
However, O'Connor and Myers were outvoted 3-2 by Commissioners Lea Marquez Peterson and Kevin Thompson, both Republicans, and Anna Tovar, the lone Democrat on the five-member commission, who all preferred the 33-month option.
As it raises its surcharge on customers to offset rising fuel and power costs, UniSource is also seeking permission from the ACC to hike its electric service rates starting in 2024.
Last fall, the company announced it wanted to increase electric rates in order to pay down investments on “a stronger, more secure energy grid.” In a news release at the time, UniSource said that if the rate change were approved, the monthly bill for an average residential customer would increase by $18.52.
That request is still pending with the commission, with ACC records showing hearings planned for the matter in September.
In the meantime, members of the public can follow the progress of the rate case by searching the docket number E-04204A-22-0251 at edocket.azcc.gov/search/docket-search. The public can submit comments on the plan at efiling.azcc.gov/online-services/utilities-public-comment-external.
UniSource angered many in the local community earlier this year when an electrical outage that began on a frigid February morning and lasted 12 hours or more in some spots left approximately 20,000 customers across Santa Cruz County without power. The outage, which the company made little effort to explain, forced the closure of schools, businesses, health clinics, government offices and caused numerous other disruptions to daily life.