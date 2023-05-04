UniSource

The UniSource Energy Services Valencia substation in Nogales. The company this week received permission to raise a surcharge on its electric customers.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

State regulators have given UniSource Electric permission to increase a surcharge on its customers for the next 33 months in response to the increased costs of wholesale fuel and power.

The plan approved Tuesday by the Arizona Corporation Commission means residential customers will see surcharges rise by an average of $11.15 per month, according to a chart UNSE filed with the commission.

UniSource

In addition to hiking a surcharge, UniSource has a request pending with state regulators to increase its electric rates starting in 2024.


Tags

Load comments