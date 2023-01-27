Why did UNS Electric, Inc. (UniSource) buy a lot for $1.3 million in the heart of the Rio Rico South Industrial Park? “That site was identified as a favorable location for a future substation,” said spokesman Joe Barrios.
“Based on the growth profile and energy needs of our customers, we believe we’ll need to build a new substation in the area to help maintain reliability,” he said.
Barrios said the parcel at Kipper Street and Avenida Acaponeta was identified as a potential substation site due to “the size of available land and proximity to our existing 138-kilovolt transmission system” that runs from the company’s Vail station, south of Tucson, to the Valencia substation on White Park Drive in Nogales.
The substation would not be directly related to the proposed transmission line running from Rio Rico to the South32 mining operation in the Patagonia Mountains, Barrios said.
“Although the new facility would be located geographically near the proposed switch yard, they would not be directly connected to each other. Both would be interconnected through the 138 kV system,” he said.
Statistics for only Santa Cruz County were not immediately available, but Barrios said that between 2015 and 2021, UniSource added more than 8,000 residential and commercial customers in its electric service area, which also includes Mohave County.
“During that same period, our retail peak demand increased by about 16 percent, or about 2.6 percent annually on average due primarily to customer base growth and weather,” he said, adding: “You might recall the heat waves in recent years. Over the next five years, we expect peak load to increase by approximately 1 percent annually.”
Barrios said substations play a crucial role in the energy grid by connecting power generators to customers’ homes and businesses, changing the voltage in the process.
Typically, it takes a few years to design, permit and build a substation, which operate around the clock. Currently, construction is expected to begin in 2025.
Late last year, UniSource filed a request with the Arizona Corporation Commission to raise its electric rates starting in 2024. If the rate change is approved, the monthly bill for an average residential customer will increase by $18.52, according to the company.
Border native Jose Dabdoub of the commercial real estate firm Cushman and Wakefield/PICOR represented the seller, PDG Produce, in the sale of the Rio Rico property to UNS earlier this month. The property comprises 5.2 acres of land and includes a building pad of about 60,000 square feet and a private driveway. PDG purchased the property in 2015 for $750,000, according to Santa Cruz County Assessor’s records.