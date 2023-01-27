Parcel

The Rio Rico parcel recently purchased by UNS Electric for a future substation is seen in blue at the center of this map.

 Screengrab from County Assessor's Office map

Why did UNS Electric, Inc. (UniSource) buy a lot for $1.3 million in the heart of the Rio Rico South Industrial Park? “That site was identified as a favorable location for a future substation,” said spokesman Joe Barrios.

“Based on the growth profile and energy needs of our customers, we believe we’ll need to build a new substation in the area to help maintain reliability,” he said.



