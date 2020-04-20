Written in large letters across its front windows, the NextCare Urgent Care clinic in Nogales is now advertising a curbside COVID-19 testing service, which was implemented last month in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Since mid-March, according to Supervisor Marcela Hernandez, medical personnel have been following a list of guidelines for determining who can be allowed inside the clinic for non-coronavirus-related medical emergencies, as well as which patients can get tested for the virus.
“We screen every patient as if they were already or could be a possible exposure,” Hernandez said, adding that if patients do not pass the screening, “then we would ask them to remain in their vehicle and we would go out to them.”
The main determining symptoms for patients to be tested include a persistent dry cough, shortness of breath, fever and exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.
Hernandez explained that medical workers at the clinic collect the testing samples, then send them out to either LabCorp or Sonora Quest Laboratories to have the specimens tested with a turnaround time of up to 14 days.
The visitation for coronavirus testing costs $161 without insurance, and the corresponding laboratory sends out an additional bill for processing the samples to get the results.
The clinic currently has less than 80 tests on hand. However, Hernandez added that staff order new tests in response to demand in the community.
“We’re really trying to maintain our community aware, and we’re trying to help out the community, so we’re trying to see who needs COVID testing, so we can provide that,” she said.
Mariposa Community Health Center and Holy Cross Hospital also provide coronavirus testing in Santa Cruz County.
As of Monday morning, 151 county residents had been tested for the disease, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. Of those tests, 131 were negative and 20 were positive (the Santa Cruz County Health Services added a 21st positive test to its tally after the state results were posted).
For more information on the curbside COVID-19 testing at the NextCare Urgent Care clinic in Nogales, call (520) 394-7716.