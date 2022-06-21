Last month, Santa Cruz County awarded a half-million dollars in grant funding to a slew of local nonprofits. The grant recipients included an affordable housing organization, a century-old museum and an after-school sports program for children.
“It’s quite a bit of money,” District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera commented before voting in favor of the grants in late May. “And it’s good to see that it’s going to good organizations.”
The money came from the American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion package passed under the Biden Administration in March of 2021.
The federal funds began trickling into state, county and city budgets last year. And while the money was meant to catalyze economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, recipient entities were given a great deal of leeway to decide how to use it.
So how are those funds being used by Santa Cruz County and the City of Nogales, each of which received multi-mullion-dollar allocations?
Very differently, according to information provided by officials at both local governments.
With its ARPA funds, Santa Cruz County has rolled out an internet expansion initiative, grants for nonprofits and a vaccine incentive program for its employees. Currently, the county is accepting applications from local businesses for forgivable loans – another initiative that will be funded with its share of the ARPA money.
The city, however, took a different path. Nogales has used its ARPA funds to pay back down its public safety pension debt, with no plans announced so far to inject the money directly into the local economy or invest in infrastructure.
“The mayor and council decided to use the monies in full to pay the current year's PSPRS for our police and fire,” Finance Director Jean Moehlman confirmed in an email last week. PSPRS stands for Public Safety Personnel Retirement System, Arizona's retirement program for police and firefighters.
The county's approach: spending with variety
Prior to receiving the ARPA funds, the city and county were both allocated chunks of federal stimulus money from another source: the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act – or CARES Act.
In 2020, the city got $2.3 million and the county $2.9 million in CARES Act money.
The city used that allotment to pay back police and fire employee pensions that year, under direction from the mayor and council, according to Moehlman. The county used its CARES Act share to balance its budget.
Then came the ARPA funds.
In total, the Santa Cruz County government was awarded about $9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. The county received its second and final installment of the money earlier this month, according to County Manager Jennifer St. John.
Last fall, the County Board of Supervisors approved a program that would award $500 bonuses to county employees for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The county spent just under $200,000 of its ARPA funds on the initiative.
The county also allocated a sizable chunk of its ARPA money – nearly $2.6 million – to make up for lost revenue in its road fund, according to St. John.
By awarding a round of grants to 16 local nonprofits – which the supervisors approved in May – the county will use $500,000 of its ARPA reserve. County officials also plan to use another $1 million to provide forgivable loans to eligible small businesses.
And in January, the county solidified a partnership with Valley Telecom to set up broadband internet for residents in Eastern Santa Cruz County. The county is putting another $1 million of ARPA money toward the initiative.
In all, that accounts for nearly $5.3 million of the county’s $9 million ARPA reserve.
“We plan to have another study session late summer, early fall to allocate the remaining funds,” St. John said in an email.
Once awarded the ARPA funds, a city or county has until Dec. 31, 2024 to spend the money, according to the National League of Cities.
And while the county is splitting the cash to promote public health, aid nonprofits, and expand internet access, the city has thrown all of its first ARPA installment into one basket: paying back pensions.
The city approach: pension liability
For its part, the City of Nogales received more than $3.35 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Speaking last summer, Mayor Arturo Garino expressed interest in using some of the city’s funds to help local businesses.
“We have a balanced budget and now I think it’s time that we start helping these businesses,” Garino told the NI in an interview last July.
But that ARPA installment has already been allocated to remedy pension contributions for retired police and fire employees, according to both Mohelman and City Manager Edward Dickie.
Pension debt has continued to loom large for both the city and county. As of June 30, 2021, Nogales had acquired more than $33.8 million in unfunded pension liability for its fire and police departments, according to the PSRPS. At that time, Santa Cruz County had racked up more than $11 million in pension debt.
By the fall, the county began selling municipal bonds – a common method used by local governments to offset pension liability. In February, the city approved a similar measure.
So why did the city choose to allocate additional funding – ARPA money – to make pension payments?
The NI called multiple council members, along with the Mayor’s Office, requesting comment on the decision, but did not receive any response before press time.
Reached Monday afternoon, former council member and current mayoral candidate Jorge Maldonado said he recalled the suggestion to use ARPA funds to alleviate pension debt had been brought to the council last fall – during a study session with financial consultants.
According to Dickie, Nogales is still slated to receive a second installment of about $3.2 million through ARPA. Commenting on the possible use of the incoming money, Dickie said the council has not yet given direction.
“But when it comes in,” he wrote in an email, “will probably have (it) on agenda for discussion.”