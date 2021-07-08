Tens of thousands of people received COVID-19 vaccines in Nogales, Sonora during a recent five-day inoculation campaign aimed at people ages 18 to 39 and centered in the city’s manufacturing sector.
The effort ran from July 2 to 6, with vaccines given at four maquiladoras (export assembly plants), as well as the campus of the National Technical Institute.
Long lines formed at the sites during the first two days of the campaign, during which 36,600 doses were given, according to a report in the newspaper El Imparcial that cited data from the local head of the federal Secretary of Wellbeing.
By the end of the full five days, the number reached 82,081, according to Radio XENY reporter Cesar Barron, who cited the same source.
The effort involved the application of Pfizer vaccines, and while people 18 to 39 were the target population, residents in older age groups were given shots as well. It was part of a larger campaign in Mexico to boost vaccinations along the nation’s northern border in hopes of speeding up the full re-opening of the U.S.-Mexico border, which the United States closed to non-essential travel from Mexico starting in March 2020.
According to government statistics, there had been 4,960 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 518 deaths attributed to the disease in Nogales, Sonora through Wednesday. Those numbers marked one-week increases of two deaths and 68 cases.
Meanwhile, the Sonora State Health Secretary on July 5 raised Nogales’ status to orange, or “high risk,” on Mexico’s four-color system for gauging the public health risk of COVID-19. The scale goes green, yellow, orange and red, from lowest to highest risk. The city had been in yellow status (“medium risk”) during the preceding weeks.