The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the City of Nogales Recreation Center is set to return to action this week after a pause in service last week.
Health professionals from the Mariposa Community Health Center will be at the center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week. They’ll have Pfizer vaccines available for people 12 and older, and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for people 18 and older.
The Recreation Center is located at 1500 N. Hohokam Dr. Walk-ins are welcome.
Shots are available for people who haven’t yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, or for people eligible to receive a booster. Those who can receive vaccine boosters include:
• Anyone 65 or older;
• People ages 18-64 who have chronic health conditions;
• People ages 18-64 who are at higher risk due to their occupations or residential settings;
• People who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, and six months have passed since their second dose;
• People who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and two months passed since they received the shot.
The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department, in conjunction with Old Town Health, is continuing to offer walk-in COVID-19 vaccines at the county building in Rio Rico, located at 275 Rio Rico Dr.
The hours in Rio Rico, which have changed slightly, are now 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
On Thursday, Nov. 4, the county and Old Town Health will provide vaccines in Patagonia at the St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church Hall at 282 Sonoita Ave. The hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Call (520) 375-7900 for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Santa Cruz County.