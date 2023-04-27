Jesus Valdez, an engineer who heads the county’s public works department, has signed a contract to serve as Santa Cruz County’s next manager.
After negotiating with Valdez and tabling a vote in March, the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Valdez’s contract during an April 18 meeting.
“Jesus brings such a different style to management that hopefully will … continue to move us forward,” District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz said shortly before voting.
Despite the weight of the high-ranking position, the supervisors did not publicly discuss their rationale for directly appointing Valdez rather than opening up the position to other applicants.
County managers are tasked with supervising department heads and overseeing day-to-day government operations. They also work with the elected supervisors to establish major decisions – like solidifying the county’s annual budget.
“A lot of people don’t really understand. … It is a 24 hour a day job and it’s 365 days a year,” said District 3 Supervisor Bruce Bracker.
Valdez will start the position with an annual salary of $141,665. His three-year contract begins on July 15, following the retirement of current manager Jennifer St. John.
According to the contract, Valdez will be required to establish local residency within six months of his official start date in July. Currently, he lives in Pima County.
Valdez graduated from the University of Arizona in 2001 with a degree in civil engineering. He joined the county as a deputy public works director in 2008, climbing the ranks in 2010 when then-manager Carlos Rivera promoted Valdez to lead public works in an acting capacity. In 2012, Valdez signed on as public works director.
And in 2015, Valdez continued working in that role while also taking on duties as deputy county manager.
Closed-off process
In January, St. John confirmed with the NI that she’d submitted a letter of resignation to the Board of Supervisors, with the intention to retire come July.
The county, however, never opened up the soon-to-be-vacant position for potential applicants. Then, later in January, the supervisors began publicly discussing the prospect of appointing a new deputy county manager.
At the time, District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera suggested that the county appoint a new manager first – before looking for someone to take on Valdez’s duties as deputy county manager.
“We’re looking for a vacant deputy county manager position,” Molera pointed out. “I don’t think we’ve gone through the process yet of selecting a county manager. I know Jesus (Valdez) is the current deputy, and I personally would like to see something official before we move on and look for a deputy county manager.”
The supervisors approved a search that day for deputy county manager. Reached Thursday, St. John said staff had not yet hired a deputy county manager, since they had been waiting for the board to approve its manager appointment first.
Then, in March, during a public meeting, the supervisors moved to directly appoint Valdez as county manager with no discussion.
Reached the following day, Ruiz pointed to Valdez’s engineering expertise, along with his experience working for the county, as factors.
“I’ve worked with (Valdez) for a number of years now,” Ruiz said. “I feel very confident in his ability to lead the county.”
Asked whether the supervisors planned to discuss – publicly – the reason behind their decision, Ruiz noted that the supervisors would be able to elaborate more during an upcoming March 21 meeting, after negotiating Valdez’s contract.
The meeting was postponed until April 18, and when the time came, the supervisors congratulated Valdez and thanked St. John for her work with the county – but again, discussion was brief.
“I’m very happy. I trust you 100 percent like I did Jennifer,” Ruiz told Valdez at the April 18 meeting. “I think that we’re so thankful that we have a transition to another very qualified person within our institution.”