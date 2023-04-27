Valdez

Jesus Valdez speaks to the county supervisors during a meeting in 2016.

 File photo by Murphy Woodhouse

Jesus Valdez, an engineer who heads the county’s public works department, has signed a contract to serve as Santa Cruz County’s next manager.

After negotiating with Valdez and tabling a vote in March, the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve Valdez’s contract during an April 18 meeting.



