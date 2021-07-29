Some local customers who get their water from the Valle Verde Water Company received a notice this week stating that water in the company’s pipes showed levels of arsenic higher than allowed.
“Testing results we received on June 25, 2021 and July 7, 2021 show that our system exceeds the standard, or maximum contaminant level, for arsenic,” the company wrote in the notice, which one customer provided to the NI. “The standard for arsenic is 10 parts per billion (ppb). Arsenic was found at 11.00 ppb.”
But the notice added that the current situation “is not an immediate risk” and that people don’t need to switch to an alternative water supply, like bottled water.
Caroline Oppleman, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, said on Thursday afternoon that the system was “in compliance with the arsenic standards right now.”
The NI couldn’t immediately determine the precise area or number of customers affected by the notice. In 2014, Valle Verde served 763 water connections in the area between Mariposa and Ruby roads and between West Frontage Road and Old Tucson Highway.
The notice included a company contact to call for more information. However, a company representative didn’t respond to the NI’s inquiry about the affected area by press time.
Oppleman added that arsenic is the principal contaminant present in Arizona drinking water and that arsenic is the culprit in about 40 percent of cases in which water has too much of a certain contaminant, based on federal standards.
The notice said the company would start testing for arsenic on a quarterly basis and begin looking into other options for managing the situation, including “taking the well offline or installing arsenic removal treatment.”
The notice added that the company expects to resolve the problem by January 2022.
Valle Verde Water Company is owned by Tucson-based Southwestern Utility Management. Water quality reports posted on the company website for 2018, 2019 and 2020 listed the highest level of arsenic detected in each of those years as 9.5 ppb.
In the reports, the company listed likely sources of arsenic contamination as: “Erosion of natural deposits, runoff from orchards, runoff from glass and electronics production wastes.”
In 2019 and 2020 the company listed a total of six violations related to failing to monitor for certain contaminants and filing a report late, but none related to arsenic.