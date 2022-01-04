United States-bound traffic backs up from the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday. According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Border Wait Times app, the average crossing time for cars at that time was five hours.
Passenger vehicles wait their turn to cross into the United States through the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry on Tuesday morning.
Photo by Marco Flores Lopez
Photo by Marco Flores Lopez
A line of cars stretches south from the Mariposa Port of Entry on Tuesday morning.
The end of the holiday season is bringing hours-long wait times to the northbound vehicle lanes at the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry, as people from all over the western United States return home from trips south of the border.
The seasonal backups are especially bad during the overnight hours, due to the fact that the Mariposa Port of Entry closes at 10 p.m. and all local cross-border traffic is funneled through the smaller but 24-hour DeConcini port.
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Border Wait Times app, vehicle passengers had spent approximately six hours in line by the time they crossed at DeConcini at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
It wasn’t until 10 a.m. that the estimated wait time dipped below five hours. It then stayed at two hours or more until noon.
Meanwhile, the Mariposa port opened at 6 a.m. with CBP-reported wait times of 45 minutes in the passenger vehicle lanes. The delays grew to 70 minutes by 11 a.m., then held at about an hour during the afternoon.
In a tweet late Tuesday morning, Guadalupe Ramirez, director of field operations at CBP’s Tucson Office, advised travelers crossing through Nogales to consider that wait times at DeConcini would be around three hours and delays at Mariposa would be around 90 minutes.
“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding while we work to process all travelers in a timely manner,” the Spanish-language tweet said.
AVISO a viajeros vía NOGALES: Para facilitar su viaje hacia EE.UU se le sugiere tomar en cuenta los tiempos de espera:•Deconcini- 3 hrs•Mariposa- 90 min. Agradecemos su cooperación y comprensión mientras trabajamos para procesar a todos los viajeros oportunamente.
— Director of Field Operations Guadalupe H. Ramirez (@DFOTucson) January 4, 2022
Pedestrian crossing times at DeConcini peaked at 60 minutes at 6 a.m. Tuesday, but otherwise were in the 0-15 minute range. Pedestrians were waiting 0-5 minutes at the Mariposa port on Tuesday, and the CBP app showed no crossing delays at the pedestrian-only Morley Gate, which is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m.