For the first time in months, vendors set up their stands at the Nogales Mercado last Friday afternoon, showcasing their handmade art and soaps, locally grown fresh produce and blooming plants.
Some tents were spread about six feet apart from each other, while others were set up with a tarp down the side to separate the vendors, who numbered less than 10 total.
Only a few yards away from its former location outside the Nogales Community Development building downtown, the farmers market on Friday offered a drive-through layout at a parking lot on Morley Avenue, near West Court Street, to allow customers to maintain a safe distance while supporting the local vendors.
And while only a small number of customers visited the Nogales Mercado for its reopening, the vendors weren’t especially disappointed. Mainly, they were just happy to be back together as a community.
“I was sad when it closed because it’s something that I do every Friday, so it’s become a tradition and I missed the other vendors that I’ve now known for years,” said vendor Maria Elena Mandel, who has been setting up her stand since the beginnings of the farmers market, which launched in downtown Nogales in 2013.
Under a separate tarp beside Mandel, with a table surrounded by green plants, fellow vendor Maria Martinez added: “I’m very happy to be back here at the Mercadito because we kind of make a family.”
The Nogales Mercado temporarily closed down in March, when the coronavirus pandemic first began threatening the local community. But after weighing a number of factors, co-manager Santos Yescas said, organizers decided to reopen last Friday with a drive-through format to maximize the safety of both the vendors and customers.
“We based that decision on other places also reopening, and considering that we’re outside so we had more control over doing a drive-through type of market,” Yescas said. “And also, there comes a moment when people have to return to a new normality. We have to adapt.”
For Mandel, the time away from the Mercado meant she was able to dedicate more of her time to staying home to take care of her son.
However, the time away from the farmers market also put distance between her and the customers who buy her handmade jewelry, cards and soaps.
Martinez said she found she had more free time on her hands now that she’s retired. Keeping her social distance in the safety of her home, she decided to use that time to do what she enjoys most: gardening.
“It’s a very nice form of therapy for me. Now that I’m retired and staying at home more, it’s a form of therapy to keep myself entertained with something that I like, something that I enjoy doing,” she said.
But although all of the vendors on Friday seemed happy to be back among their community, they still kept their guards up against the spread of COVID-19.
All vendors wore a face mask over their mouth and nose, and Yescas added that there were extra face coverings available for any visitors who stopped by without one.
Yescas said they hope to continue setting up the Nogales Mercado every Friday afternoon, unless Gov. Doug Ducey orders otherwise or any major changes occur.
“We’re trying to revive this area of town, but with a lot of caution, so I hope people come,” Mandel said.
The market is open 3-6 p.m. on Fridays at the corner of Court Street and Morley Avenue.