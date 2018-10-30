David Verdugo of the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District has been named 2018-19 All-Arizona Superintendent of the Year for medium-sized districts by the Arizona School Administrators (ASA).
Verdugo received the award for “working to create a strong, positive culture that has unified the schools” at SCVUSD, said ASA Executive Director Mark Joraanstad.
Joraanstad cited several administrative accomplishments during Verdugo’s four years as superintendent that have helped create that culture, including combining Peña Blanca Elementary and Calabasas Middle into one K-8 school, expanding the district’s Welcome Center, centralizing the preschools at San Cayetano and Calabasas, and partnering with the Rio Rico Family Resource Center.
ASA also recognized the district’s achievements under Verdugo’s leadership, including winning AP Small District of the Year and Cambridge Small District of the Year, earning a five-star rating for its preschool program, and Rio Rico High School’s designation in 2017 as an A+ School of Excellence by the Arizona Educational Foundation, bringing the total number of SCVUSD A+ Schools of Excellence to four.
“The results are evident, from a five-star preschool program to a nationally recognized high school with multiple A+ schools in between,” Joraanstad said.
Verdugo will be honored by his colleagues at the Arizona School Board Association/Arizona School Administrators Winter Conference on Dec. 13 in Phoenix.
“David came into the position with a brave and bold goal for our district to simply be the best. A lofty goal and not an easy one to reach,” said John Hays, president of the SCVUSD governing board. “David’s work on behalf of the district, our students, and our community is inspiring those working with him to give everything they can to work towards that goal.”
