Veterans Day commemorations returned on Thursday to Nogales, a community that has long taken special pride in its members’ military service.
“This town has always been so awesome in supporting the veterans, and that is what I love about this town,” said Gracy Mariscal, commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2066, during a ceremony in front of the Wall of Honor at City Hall.
The ceremony followed a parade through downtown that was led by a contingent of local veterans and which included troops of Boy and Girl Scouts, school marching bands and cheerleaders, law enforcement, horseback riders and more. Both events, the ceremony and parade, are longstanding and beloved traditions that were called off in 2020 due to the pandemic.
American Legion member Miguel Ronquillo, master of ceremonies and Veterans Day committee chair, thanked those who attended the ceremony, as well as those who lined the streets for the parade.
“You have shown that patriotism is alive and well in our fair city of Nogales,” he said.
Ronquillo noted the 2,450 names of local men and women embossed on the Wall of Honor.
“They are our fathers, mothers, uncles, aunts sons and daughters. They went to war to defend our American way of life for your enjoyment,” said.
Jose Cazares, commander the American Legion Post 23, noted that the Legion has been present in the community since Oct. 3, 1919.
“We are here to serve Americans, their families and our communities. Veterans need each other. But, more importantly, our country needs our veterans,” he said.
Mayor Arturo Garino, a Vietnam veteran, read a proclamation in honor of Veterans Day and told the attendees that veterans should be honored and thanked every day, not just on Nov. 11.
Illustrating Nogales’ status as a binational and bicultural community, Laura Biedebach, the U.S. consul in Nogales, Sonora and Victor Manuel Jiménez Segovia, the acting Mexican consul in Nogales, Ariz. both spoke at the ceremony.
Jiménez noted the importance of the armed forces in preserving the national security of the United States, and recognized those Americans of Mexican origin who “have answered the call to duty and who have defended the U.S. with unwavering valor and honor.”