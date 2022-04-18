Under Friday’s heavy glare of afternoon sunlight, Emma and Nora Badillo sat with Rosy Guillen beneath the shade of an open car trunk.
The three women, all Catholic, were anticipating a reenactment of the Via Crucis, or Stations of the Cross – a documentation of Jesus’s final moments before his death. For years, the San Felipe de Jesus Church in Nogales has organized a performance of the 14 stations, leading participants on a nearly two-mile trek along Mariposa Road.
The Good Friday tradition is “a way to share that suffering, that pain,” Nora Badillo noted, minutes before the procession began.
Generally, the Via Crucis is an annual ceremony in Nogales. But in recent years, the procession was put on hold to stave off further transmission of COVID-19. As the pandemic took hold in 2020, San Felipe, like many places of worship around the state and country, announced it would suspend in-person events temporarily. The church began utilizing Facebook Live to continue its celebrations while practicing social distancing.
Last Friday, however, Via Crucis returned in full force, with dozens of congregants making their way through uptown Nogales.
Covered in skillfully painted cuts and bruises, Luis Alfredo Mazon – playing the role of Jesus – stumbled down the street, sometimes crying out in pain as Roman soldiers whipped and berated him. At several points, Mazon collapsed onto the asphalt of Mariposa Road, portraying the three stations in which Jesus falls during his journey to crucifixion.
As the procession continued, pedestrians and employees of nearby businesses lined the sidewalk, observing the stations and filming on their phones. Adults gripped the hands of small children as they watched the ritual; congregants handed out water bottles to participants as they inched closer to the San Felipe de Jesus Church.
“It wasn’t very hot out,” remarked Carlos Barragan later in the day. Barragan, who said it was his fourth year participating in San Felipe’s procession, had portrayed one of the Roman soldiers torturing Jesus.
For Barragan, the pain and suffering inflicted on Jesus during the stations felt like a symbol for the immoral actions that continue today.
“It’s like a representation of life,” he added.
'Hungry to return'
Finally, the procession left Mariposa Road and slowly climbed the winding road to San Felipe; the church sits atop a dry, grassy hill off Frank Reed Road.
There, Roman soldiers tore off Jesus’s clothing, drank indulgently from jugs, and raised him onto a tall, wooden cross. Two other prisoners awaited crucifixion on either side of Jesus.
“Jesus, remember me when you come into your kingdom,” one prisoner gasped on Friday, reciting the often-repeated Biblical phrase.
After soldiers silently carried Mazon away, marking the death of Jesus, congregants gathered in the church, where Father Manolo Padilla delivered a short reflection. Inside, statues remained covered beneath violet-colored cloth, a Catholic tradition often invoked during Lent.
Speaking to the NI Monday, Padilla said he’s seen faith transcend many tests and trials – including those of COVID-19 – and described high levels of community participation leading up to Friday’s event.
As the pandemic continued, “people were hungry to return to their temples,” Padilla added.
Barragan – the Roman soldier – also expressed satisfaction in Friday’s high turnout.
“Oh, it’s really beautiful,” he said of returning to the tradition after it had been canceled during COVID-19. “And to see that many people came.”
Participating in the walk can be difficult, said Claudia Marquez, who’d carried a pink patterned umbrella for shade as she trekked to the top of the hill. But, she added, she’s been doing this for years.
“It’s hot out,” she said. “But you come praying the rosary, you come concentrating on what you’re doing.”