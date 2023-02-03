The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it had tentatively identified the man who was shot and killed Monday in the Kino Springs area as Gabriel Cuen Butimea, 48, of Nogales, Sonora.
In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said it had made the identification through a Mexican voter registration card found on the victim’s body.
George Alan Kelly, a 74-year-old Kino Springs resident, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case and is currently being held on a $1 million bond at the county jail. He was arrested Monday and arraigned Thursday at Nogales Justice Court.
Following the arrest, authorities did not immediately make public the identity of the victim, saying they were waiting to notify his next-of-kin. During Thursday’s arraignment, Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez referred to the deceased man by his initials only: G.C.B.
Speaking Friday morning, Deputy Chief Gerardo Castillo said the Sheriff’s Office had not yet confirmed Cuen Butimea's immigration status in the country. The shooting took place in an isolated area approximately eight miles east of Nogales and a little more than a mile north of the U.S.-Mexico border.
Castillo previously told the NI that it didn't appear that Kelly and the victim knew each other.
He also said the victim appeared to have been unarmed, and investigators had collected two assault-style rifles from Kelly's property to determine if either had been the weapon used in the shooting.
On Friday, Castillo said the Sheriff's Office was still attempting to confirm where Cuen Butimea had been shot.
“Right now, we have a single gunshot (wound) and we’re still trying to figure out the extent of the injuries that caused the death of this gentleman,” he said.
“However,” Castillo added, “we do have an entry or exit wound either in the chest area or the back.”
According to a dispatch report, the Sheriff’s Office received a call at 2:40 p.m. Monday from the U.S. Border Patrol, relaying information about a “possible active shooter” in the area of Sagebrush Road.
Castillo said sheriff’s deputies went to the scene following the Monday afternoon report, but found nothing. But after receiving another report of shots fired, deputies returned and, at 6:24 p.m., located the body of a deceased adult Hispanic male on Kelly’s property, 100 to 150 yards from Kelly's home.
To some extent, Arizona statute justifies the use of deadly force on one’s own property if the individual believes it “immediately necessary” to prevent an act of trespassing. Several other statutes – known also as “stand your ground” laws – defend the use of physical or deadly force when the individual fears a threat and believes the force is warranted.
As to why Kelly was arrested, Castillo told the NI on Tuesday that: “The investigation initially revealed that he had shot in the area.”
During his initial court appearance Tuesday, Kelly told Velasquez he was a rancher. He also appears to dabble in self-published fiction about ranch life in the borderlands.
According to several websites, an author with an identical name – George Alan Kelly – published a work in 2013 titled “Far Beyond the Border Fence.”
The short novel describes a couple whose first names match those of Kelly and his wife. In the 57-page book, the protagonist and his wife live in Southern Arizona on the “VMR Ranch.” County assessor records show that the property owned by Kelly and his wife is named the Vermillion Mountain Ranch, and LandWatch, a real estate website, lists the same property under that name.
A note on Amazon describes the book as “bringing the Mexican border/drug conflict into the 21st century.” Within the first several pages, the author details a remote region along the border, in which characters “had to patrol the ranch daily, armed with AK-47s” due to the presence of drug- and human-smugglers.
“Several times each week illegal immigrants would cross the VMR ranch,” the book reads. “They were led by armed human smugglers called coyotes.”