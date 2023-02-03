The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that it had tentatively identified the man who was shot and killed Monday in the Kino Springs area as Gabriel Cuen Butimea, 48, of Nogales, Sonora.

In a news release, the Sheriff’s Office said it had made the identification through a Mexican voter registration card found on the victim’s body.

George Alan Kelly (copy)

George Alan Kelly has been charged with the first-degree murder of a man tentatively identified as Gabriel Cuen Butimea of Nogales, Sonora.


Tags

Load comments