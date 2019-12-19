Entrance fees at Tumacácori National Historical Park are set to rise on Jan. 1.
The park’s one-day entrance fee will increase from $7 to $10, and an annual pass will cost $35, up from $30, the park said in a news release issued Thursday.
“The additional revenue will enable the park to address ongoing and future projects. These include enhancements to the Anza Trail, and preservation work on the park’s many historic structures,” Park Superintendent Bob Love said in the news release.
It will also put fees at Tumacácori in line with other locations that the National Park Service classifies as “group 1” parks, according to the release.
Children under 16 can still go to the park for free.
This will be the third increase in entrance fees at the park in the past four-and-a-half years.
In July 2015, the per-person cost to visit TNHP rose from $3 to $5, the first entrance-fee hike at the park in 14 years.
Then on June 1, 2018, the fee increased from $5 to $7 as part of a two-stage move to generate additional funding for infrastructure and maintenance. The fee boost set for Jan. 1 is the second stage of that plan.
Past projects at the park funded by visitor fees include a new orientation film, replacing plaster coats on the Mission Church and other park buildings, as well as adding a visitor experience intern, according to the park website.
For more information on how fee revenues are spent, see www.nps.gov/tuma/learn/management/yourdollarsatwork.htm.