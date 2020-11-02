Close to half of all eligible voters in Santa Cruz County had cast ballots in the general election as of Monday morning, according to data from the County Recorder’s Office.
At the start of Election Day eve, 14,206 local residents had cast an early ballot or voted early, Recorder’s Office staff said. With 29,937 people in Santa Cruz County eligible to vote in this election, that means voter participation was already at 47.5 percent.
The county appears poised to surpass the approximately 64-percent local voter participation rates of the 2008 and 2016 presidential elections, which saw the highest turnout in recent memory. Turnout for the presidential elections in 2000, 2004 and 2012 were in the 57-to-58.5-percent range.
The local trend is part of a nationwide boom in early voting this year, fueled in part by a greater interest in voting from home amid the coronavirus pandemic, as well as by the hotly contested presidential race. The Associated Press reported that as of last Friday afternoon, 86.8 million people had voted in the U.S. presidential election – 63 percent of the total who cast ballots in the 2016 race.
Numbers provided previously by the Santa Cruz County Recorder’s Office showed that 19,910 people in the community are on the Permanent Early Voter List, meaning they automatically receive early ballots in the mail. Another 607 county voters asked for a one-time mail-in ballot for this election.
That leaves more than 9,400 local voters to cast a ballot in person, either at the polls or via early voting events.
The County Elections Office plans to have 13 voting centers open on Election Day, where local residents can vote in person or drop off their completed early ballot. County voters can use any one of the 13 centers, even if it is not in their precinct or community of residence.
In addition, voters can deposit their completed early ballot at any one of the seven official ballot boxes set up around the county until 7 p.m. on Election Day. They can also turn in an completed early ballot at the Recorder’s Office at the County Complex in Nogales until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Since early ballots must be received by the end of the day Tuesday, voters should not return them through the mail at this point.
Early voters can check to see if their ballots have been received and accepted at my.arizona.vote/AbsenteeTracker.aspx.