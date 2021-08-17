Santa Cruz County’s voter roll has grown by more than 3,500 people since early 2020 – a 13-percent increase in voter registration in less than a year-and-a-half, according to data provided by the County Recorder’s Office.
A report run by the Recorder’s Office on July 19 showed that there were 30,180 active registered voters in the county, up from the 26,632 in a report run on March 30, 2020. The growth was especially rapid during the seven months leading up to the Nov. 3, 2020 General Election, when the local roll saw a net increase of 3,319 people.
Members of the local Democratic and Republican parties said the numbers may be due in part to the continued efforts of political parties, local organizations and activists to get people registered to vote.
“When it comes to voter registration, it never stopped,” said Francis Glad, chair of the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party.
“It has everything to do with PCs and volunteers,” she added, referring to the party’s precinct captains. PCs are volunteers appointed by a political party who undertake outreach responsibilities in a specific area of their community, including voter registration efforts.
In March 2020, there were 13,528 registered Democratic voters in the county. By July 19, the number had grown to 15,042 – a net increase of 1,514 voters. Still, the party’s share of the local electorate dipped slightly during that period, from 50.8 percent to 49.8 percent.
“We work so hard for something and sometimes what they wanted did not happen,” Glad said, referring to voters who have opted to leave the Democratic Party.
But just as some former Democrats are turning to alternative parties, she said Republicans are also seeking other options.
“We had some Republicans turned Democrats after the Jan. 6 insurrection,” she said, in reference to Donald Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to stop President Joe Biden’s election victory from being certified.
The next-largest bloc of local voters – Independents/Other – grew from 8,475 in March 2020 to 9,906 in July 2021, increasing its share of the electorate from 31.8 percent to 32.8 percent. The Republican Party’s number of local voters increased from 4,500 to 5,070 during that period, its share declining very slightly from 16.9 to 16.8 percent.
Steven McEwen, chair of the Santa Cruz County Republican Party, was skeptical of the overall increase in voter registration in the county, especially, he said, because the population in the county hasn’t grown. “I don’t know where these registered voters are coming from,” he said.
Even so, like Glad, he recognized the influence of PCs in the county.
For the Republican Party, he said, the participation of PCs and volunteers has nearly tripled. In addition, he said the local Republican Party is doing what the GOP has failed to do on a national level: “Explaining what the platform is.”
Glad said she thinks the boom in local voter registration might also be a result of outreach efforts during the pandemic that emphasized remote participation in the electoral process.
“We were helping people register using an electronic medium,” she said, adding that local residents have become more comfortable registering online.
McEwen, however, said he doesn’t believe that online resources are an especially significant factor in increasing voter registration. “I think people should register to vote in any means they are comfortable with,” he said.
“There has been a real shake-up in this country and people are seeing how the government affects their lives… I see more community awareness,” he added.
Post-election growth
While the bulk of the new voter registrations in Santa Cruz County came in advance of last year’s election, the number of registered voters has continued to grow since then.
McEwen said that since the 2020 General Election, he has personally registered approximately 10 people to vote.
“Some of the people that I have registered have seen a different approach from the Republican Party,” he said.
County figures show a net gain of 229 local active voters from November 2020 to July 19, 2021. However, a report from the Arizona Secretary of State shows that the county moved 312 voters from the active to inactive list during the first six months of 2021, which means the total number of new registrations since the election is likely closer to 500.
(Inactive voters are still registered and eligible to participate in elections, but are labeled inactive when two election mailings sent to their registration address are returned undeliverable and the voter has not yet submitted a new registration form or updated their address. As of July 19, there were 1,270 inactive voters in the county: 44 percent Democratic, 17 percent Republican, 38 percent Independent/Other and less than 1 percent Libertarian.)
Speaking late last month, Senior Clerk Eduviges Covarrubias said the County Recorder’s Office had seen a significant increase in online voting registrations in recent weeks. So much so that staff began updating registration numbers two days per week to avoid falling behind.
“We received more than 70 online registrations in the last week,” she said on July 22, adding that the number had been consistent in the preceding weeks.
Anne Doan, a longtime political activist who was recently appointed as a PC for the local Democratic Party, said she thinks the recent increase in registrations is due to fear of voter suppression. She noted a new Republican-backed law that changes the state’s Permanent Early Voting List to an Active Early Voting List, and requires that elections officials warn and then remove voters from the list if they do not vote via mail-in ballot for two consecutive election cycles.
“Things are getting so ugly,” said Doan. “We can lose everything by the next election.”
Now the question becomes whether voter participation will rise along with the increase in registrations. Santa Cruz County was last in Arizona in the 2020 General Election, with just over 66 percent of registered voters casting ballots. Turnout was less than 50 percent in the 2018 midterm election, and participation in off-year local elections can see participation rates of 25 percent or less.
“Registering is one thing but we need to get people to vote … I hope people don’t become complacent,” Doan said.