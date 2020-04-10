The number of registered voters in Santa Cruz County declined by more than 900 in less than two years, and the county recorder is attributing the drop to routine updates of its voter lists.
In July 2018, the NI cited data from the recorder’s office showing that there were 27,539 registered voters in the county – an increase of 1,263 since November 2016. But by March 30, 2020, that number had dropped to 26,632, according to information provided by the recorder.
The decrease “is due to recent voter registration maintenance that includes voters that moved and our deceased voters,” County Recorder Suzie Sainz told the NI.
As of March 30, there were 4,500 local voters registered as Republican; 13,528 Democrats; 129 Libertarians and 8,475 Independents or voters registered with other parties.
In July 2018, those numbers stood at 4,411 Republicans, 13,856 Democrats, 154 Libertarians and 9,118 Independents or others.