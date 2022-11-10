Election Day

A sign on a truck parked outside a Nogales polling place urges voters to support the City of Nogales ballot measure on Home Rule.

 Photo by Jonathan Clark

Local voters gave their resounding support to a pair of ballot measures from the City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College to override state spending limits.

Proposition 414, the city’s “Home Rule” measure, had received approximately 76 percent “yes” votes as of results published early Wednesday afternoon. That will allow the city government to once again spend beyond limitations added to the Arizona Constitution back in 1980.



Tags

Load comments