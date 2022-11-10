Local voters gave their resounding support to a pair of ballot measures from the City of Nogales and Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College to override state spending limits.
Proposition 414, the city’s “Home Rule” measure, had received approximately 76 percent “yes” votes as of results published early Wednesday afternoon. That will allow the city government to once again spend beyond limitations added to the Arizona Constitution back in 1980.
City voters must approve Home Rule every four years, and it has passed every time in Nogales since 1998.
Community colleges in Arizona are subject to similar financial limitations, and Proposition 413 on Tuesday’s ballot asked voters to free the Santa Cruz County Provisional Community College of the state-mandated restrictions.
As of Wednesday, with most ballots counted, “yes” was leading “no” by a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
Socorro Andrade, who voted with her husband Jose on Tuesday at the Tubac Fire District Station No. 2 in Rio Rico, said the couple had supported the college district’s override question.
“We need to support and provide opportunities for our youth,” she said. “Youth continue to leave our community and don’t come back. We need to do something about it.”
Now it looks like the college district, which pays Pima Community College to provide classes and degree programs in Nogales, will be able to increase its expenditure limit from $822,832 to $1,583,357 starting in fiscal year 2023-2024.
The additional expenditures will be funded with revenue obtained by the state and through local sources, but not by a tax increase, the district said in its pre-election materials.
Marcelino Varona, Jr., chair of the SCCPCCD board, told the NI prior to the election that the district was seeking to use funds that it already had.
“We have $4 million in the bank, but we can’t use that money because we’re limited on how much money we can spend,” he said. “And in order to use this money, you have to have the approval of the voters.”
Varona said the district had been hurt by declining enrollment in the wake of the pandemic, which sent the number of students plummeting from more than 300 to around 150.
“Now we’re growing. But even if we grow, we’re going to have to get back to three or four hundred, and we need the money right now,” he said.
Varona said the district already has enough students to support hiring one full-time science teacher and one full-time match teacher. “But we can’t hire them because we’re burdened by the expenditure limitation.”