Ballots were sent out to voters last week for elections in both the Nogales and Santa Cruz Valley unified school districts that will determine whether the districts can raise additional funds through property taxes that officials say are necessary to maintain existing programs and attract qualified teachers.
In the case of SCVUSD, the election will also determine if the district can sell bonds to make significant infrastructure improvements that include a new athletic complex.
Here’s a rundown of what the elections are about, and how the voting, which ends on Nov. 5, will work.
What’s on the ballot
NUSD
In the Nogales Unified School District, voters are being asked to vote “yes” or “no” on a single question: Should the district be allowed to extend and increase an existing budget override?
SCVUSD
Voters in the Santa Cruz Valley Unified School District are deciding two issues: Whether the district should be allowed to extend and increase an existing budget override, and if the district can sell $22.55 million in bonds.
What the proposals would mean
NUSD
In November 2010, voters in the Nogales district approved a 6.39-percent maintenance and operations budget override. In 2014, they agreed to extend it seven more years, and it remains in effect.
According to an informational packet sent to voters by the County Superintendent of Schools Office, a “yes” vote on the current NUSD override measure would allow the district to exceed its budget limit by 8 percent – a 1.61-percent increase – for seven years beginning in fiscal year 2020-2021.
The estimated secondary tax rate needed to fund the 8-percent override is $2.12 per $100 of net assessed valuation, which means the owner of a home assessed at $89,170 would pay approximately $189 per year to fund the override, according to the packet.
The owner of a home assessed at $178,340 would pay an estimated $379 per year.
A “no” vote on the new override measure would mean the existing 6.39-percent override would be phased out by one-third in fiscal year 2020-2021, another one-third in 2021-2022 and eliminated in 2022-2023.
SCVUSD
Bond: According to an informational packet sent to voters by the County Superintendent of Schools Office, if the SCVUSD bond measure is approved, the district expects to sell bonds worth $22.55 million in a single sale by the end of the year, then repay the debt within a maximum of 20 years.
The estimated total cost of the proposed bond authorization, including principal and interest, is just under $35.9 million, according to the informational packet.
A “yes” vote on the bond sale would mean the owner of a home assessed at $109,050 – the average value of a home in the district – would pay $133 in secondary taxes per year to fund it. Over 19 years, that would total $2,534. The secondary tax on a home assessed at $250,000 is estimated to be $306 per year, or $5,810 total over 19 years, the packet says.
Override: A “yes” vote on the SCVUSD override measure would allow the district to exceed its budget limit by 9 percent for seven years beginning in fiscal year 2020-2021.
Voters approved the existing seven-year, 7-percent override in November 2016 after rejecting it the year before. A 5-percent override had been in place since 2010.
The estimated secondary tax rate needed to fund the 9-percent override is $1.20 per $100 of net assessed valuation. The estimated cost of the override to the owner of a residential property assessed at $109,050 would be approximately $131 per year, according to the informational packet. The owner of a home assessed at $218,100 would pay an estimated $262 per year.
If the 9-percent override is not approved, the existing 7-percent override will be phased out by one-third in the 2022-2023 fiscal year, another one-third in 2023-2024, and eliminated in 2024-2025.
What the funds are meant to do
NUSD
According to the informational packet, the NUSD override is meant to “support the district’s efforts to help maintain present levels of service.” In a letter to the editor published Sept. 13 in the NI, Superintendent Fernando Parra wrote:
“The current override supports many academic programs such as Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate and extended-time learning through tutoring and interventions. It also pays for extracurricular programs such as music, arts, clubs, Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.), meals for extracurricular and athletic travel, addendum-incentives for coaches and sponsors, and recruitment/retention salaries for teachers and all classified staff.”
The district is asking for an increase in the override amount, Parra wrote, so it can attract and keep highly qualified teachers and staff, as well as to increase the amount provided to students traveling for school events from $7 a meal to $10.
SCVUSD
Bond: The SCVUSD bond funds would pay for projects including:
• Remodeling the fine arts facility at Rio Rico High School.
• Building a swimming pool and tennis courts at RRHS that would be for athletic program use during the school year, and for community use during the summer.
• Replacing the track at RRHS and replacing the field with a synthetic surface.
• Installing lighting at the Calabasas School to allow for evening and community use of fields.
• Replacing the playground equipment at Mountain View Elementary School.
The funds would also be used for improvements at all five SCVUSD schools that include paving, roofing repairs, mechanical replacements, air conditioning, drainage, field lighting and new security measures, according to the voter information packet.
“I think a lot of people see there is a need for these things. It also adds jobs because we’re going to need lifeguards to work the pools, doing all those things,” Superintendent David Verdugo said during a community forum on Sept. 9.
Override: If approved, the 9-percent budget override would allow the district to continue funding for existing efforts such as full-day kindergarten, fine arts programs, and attracting and retaining qualified teachers, according to the informational packet.
It would also pay for additional personnel and operations for the proposed athletic facilities, such as lifeguards for the pool and electricity for stadium lights, Verdugo said during the forum.
How the voting works
NUSD
Ballots were scheduled to be mailed out beginning last Wednesday, Oct. 9, to all eligible NUSD voters on the county’s Permanent Early Voter List (PEVL). Eligible voters not on the early voting list can vote in person at one of seven Vote Centers that the County Elections Office will operate on Election Day (Nov. 5) at four sites in Nogales, two in Rio Rico and one in Tubac (see below). Voters on the PEVL who haven’t yet mailed in their ballots by Election Day can drop them off at one of the Vote Centers on Nov. 5.
To be eligible to participate in the election, a voter must live in the district boundaries and have registered to vote by Oct. 7.
Early voting is now available at the Santa Cruz County Recorder’s Office at the County Complex in Nogales, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, though Nov. 1. The Recorder’s Office will also offer early voting from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the County Public Works Department, 275 Rio Rico Dr. in Rio Rico.
SCVUSD
Ballots were scheduled to be mailed out beginning last Wednesday, Oct. 9, to all eligible SCVUSD voters, including those who are not on the county’s Permanent Early Voter List (PEVL).
SCVUSD voters who haven’t yet mailed in their ballots by Election Day can drop them off at one of the Vote Centers on Nov. 5. A voter who did not receive or lost their mail-in ballot can request a replacement ballot at a Vote Center on Election Day and cast it there.
To be eligible to participate in the election, a voter must live in the district boundaries and have registered to vote by Oct. 7.
See the NUSD section above for information on early voting.
More information
Voting
For more information on early voting, contact the Recorder’s Office at (520) 375-7924. To learn more about the Election Day process at the Vote Centers, call the County Elections Office at (520) 375-7808.
Ballot measures
Find downloadable copies of the voter information packets for both districts at santacruzcountyaz.gov/176/Important-Election-Dates.
For more information on the NUSD override election, see www.nusd.k12.az.us or call (520) 287-0800.
To learn more about the SCVUSD override and bond measures, see www.scv35.org or call (520) 281-8282.
Election Day Vote Centers
NUSD and SCVUSD voters can use any of the following centers from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.
- Vote Center 1 : Wade Carpenter Middle School cafeteria, 595 W. Kino Street, Nogales
- Vote Center 2: V.F.W. Hall, 653 N. Grand Ave., Nogales
- Vote Center 3: Challenger Elementary School library, 901 E. Calle Mayer, Nogales
- Vote Center 4: Abundant Life-Assembly of God, 1380 E. Patagonia Hwy., Nogales
- Vote Center 7: Rio Rico Community Center, 391 Avenida Coatimundi, Rio Rico
- Vote Center 8: Rio Rico Fire District Station 2, 957 Calle Calabasas, Rio Rico
- Vote Center 11: Santa Cruz County North Facility, 50 Bridge Road, Tubac