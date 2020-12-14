Drivers crossing into the United States waited for hours to reach the DeConcini Port of Entry over the weekend. And at 1 p.m. on Monday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Border Wait Times app still showed a 390 minute – or 6.5 hour – wait for passenger vehicles to reach the downtown Nogales port.
The Sonoran newspaper Expreso reported on the long vehicle lines on Sunday and noted that drivers headed north across the border had experienced long waits since the previous Saturday.
Wait times at the border often increase in December leading up to the holidays.
The line wasn’t quite so long at the Mariposa Port of Entry on Monday afternoon, where CBP listed a 120-minute wait for cars. But the Mariposa port is still operating with reduced hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. that were implemented earlier this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Radio XENY reporter Cesar Barron wrote in a Facebook post that a woman had waited four hours at Mariposa on Sunday night, only to be forced to head to DeConcini when the port on the western edge of the city closed for the night.
On Monday, CBP’s app showed three open passenger vehicle lanes at Mariposa and two at DeConcini. (The SENTRI lane at DeConcini was also open and didn’t have a wait on Monday afternoon, according to CBP.)
Historical wait time data, based on CBP’s information from the previous year, showed average wait times at the DeConcini port for Mondays in December fluctuating between 100 and 150 minutes throughout the day. That’s a long time to sit in a car, but still a far cry from the nearly seven-hour wait reported this Monday.
According to the historical data, December wait times for passenger vehicles at Nogales’ DeConcini and Mariposa ports tend to be longest on Mondays and on the weekend. Afternoon wait times were highest on Saturday and Sunday, while Monday saw the longest average morning wait times.