Walmart hired a private security guard, and local police were also patrolling the company’s Nogales store on Tuesday, days after a shooting at a Walmart location in El Paso, Tex. left more than 20 dead.
The shooter had posted racist, anti-hispanic messages online before driving to El Paso – like Nogales, a border city with a large latino population – and opening fire on Aug. 3.
Nogales Police Department Lt. Robert Thompson said on Tuesday that his department would have an officer on duty at the store 24 hours a day for at least a week, but NPD was not aware of any specific threat at the store.
Thompson added that Walmart had been in touch with local law enforcement about store security in several other border towns including Douglas, Ariz.
Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.