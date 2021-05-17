A wildfire is burning on Coronado National Forest land in a remote part of western Santa Cruz County near the U.S.-Mexico border.
The CNF first reported the so-called Warsaw Fire, burning in Warsaw Canyon southwest of the ghost town of Ruby, on Sunday evening.
At the time, the blaze was reported to be approximately 125 acres in size, with personnel working on the ground and in the air to control it. No structures or other material assets were under immediate threat.
In an update on Monday, the CNF said the fire had remained active overnight and was estimated at 300 acres Monday morning. By the evening, the size estimate had grown to 1,210 acres, with the blaze 30-percent contained.
The Monday evening update said three hand crews totaling 129 people, along with three helicopters and three engines, were part of the firefighting effort.
“Resources made good progress on the fire today and are working to secure the line,” the CNF said.
In addition to the helicopters, air support during the suppression effort included two large air tankers, two very large air tankers, two super scoopers, a lead plane and an air attack platform.