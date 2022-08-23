As runoff from heavy rain continues to saturate the Nogales Wash next to Hohokam Drive, city staff say their ability to tackle erosion there remains limited due to a yet-to-be-issued permit.
“We should not do anything until getting the permit,” said City Engineer Juan Guerra, speaking to the NI Friday afternoon. “But we went ahead and put a little bit of construction debris there.”
The status report was essentially the same as the one Guerra provided two months ago, at the start of monsoon season. But the lack of major repair work on the city’s behalf since then has become increasingly evident as the wash bank has continued eroding.
Meanwhile, the inaction on the east side of the wash has been further highlighted by the Union Pacific-contracted crews working to reinforce the opposite bank for the benefit of the railroad.
As Guerra stood in the city’s public works building on Friday, fast-moving water coursed through the wash across the street. By Monday, water levels had dwindled down, showing the cracked, ragged walls of the wash – a reminder of the ongoing erosion on Hohokam Drive.
Back in March, county staff advised the city to obtain a permit from the Army Corps of Engineers, according to Jesus Valdez, the county’s public works director. Without that clearance, the city cannot legally begin repairing Hohokam.
As of Friday, the city was still in the process of applying for the permit, Guerra said.
To obtain the permit, city staff must first complete an environmental study of the area. That’s in the works, according to Guerra. On June 21, the Tucson-based company Bowers Environmental Consulting sent Guerra a cost estimate for the study. The city signed onto the project on July 19, about a month later.
“They have not delivered anything yet. But they are working on it,” Guerra said.
The study alone will cost the city up to $16,050, according to documents from Bowers. Rion Bowers, the company’s president, did not return a phone call seeking further details.
Deterioration has been a years-long issue near Hohokam Drive, a road that guides drivers to the Nogales Recreation Center, the city’s public works building and Fleischer Park, along with several other heavily used facilities. During monsoon rains, water levels often rise considerably in the wash, carving into its walls and threatening the roadway.
Between Friday morning and Sunday evening, more than 2.8 inches of rain fell over the area, according to a gauge operated by the Santa Cruz County Flood District.
“I have been here 15 years,” Guerra said, “and this is the first time I saw that amount of damage.”
Not an emergency
Without the necessary permits, the city cannot repair the wash – unless the road sustains severe damage. That would give the city the green light, “even if we don’t have the permit,” Guerra said.
Despite the continuing rains, though, Hohokam Drive itself has not sustained enough damage to be considered an emergency by the city or the Army Corps. On Monday morning, after a weekend of heavy rain, cars continued to drive freely through both lanes of Hohokam.
“So far, we have been so lucky,” Guerra added.
The city has circumvented the Army Corps’ regulations to some extent: Guerra said staff have assembled some “construction debris” into parts of the channel to stave off further erosion. Near the Rec Center, piles of stones and sandbags line the wash.
“At least it’s something,” he added.
And if the erosion becomes more severe, he said, “we are ready to jump in as soon as there’s more damage. Even with a contractor or (ourselves), with city crews.”
As rainwater continues to flow through the wash, one pipe remains exposed near Hohokam. That main, Guerra said, is carrying sewage water from an area near 3rd Street and Grand Avenue, and is connected to about 50 residential and business units.
“At this point, it’s healthy,” Guerra said of the sewage line. “We were able to do a quick repair.”
While the city waits to implement more significant repairs, construction is underway nearby. Between Grand Avenue and Hohokam Drive, workers contracted by the Union Pacific Railroad Company are repairing the railroad after the area sustained flood damage, according to Susan Stevans, a spokesperson for Union Pacific.
Unlike the City of Nogales, Union Pacific did not require multiple permits, nor did it have to commission an environmental study.
“The work is being done on Union Pacific property that was damaged by the flooding and within the terms and limits of our jurisdiction,” Stevens wrote in an email.
Pushing downstream
Although the city is not yet cleared to repair Hohokam, Guerra said Nova Group, an engineering firm, has already sent in a proposal to improve the area.
That plan would involve the construction of gabions: a sort of metal cage filled with stones. Gabions are commonly used to line the walls of a channel or stream, preventing further erosion.
The continued possibility of flooding and erosion in the area poses various risks for the community.
Last week, Nogales police and fire personnel recovered two unoccupied vehicles that had fallen into the wash from an impound lot on Calle Sonora. And on Aug. 12, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality advised residents to avoid the wash altogether, after sewage in Nogales, Sonora floated north and entered the channel.
Even once the city obtains the permits and fixes part of the Nogales Wash, Guerra said, flooding in the channel will likely continue to prove problematic. While installing gabions could stop erosion in part of the channel, heavy rains could push the problem further north.
“The issue will continue downstream,” Guerra said, referencing the northern end of the wash, “because that water will continue looking for the weakest point.”