As runoff from heavy rain continues to saturate the Nogales Wash next to Hohokam Drive, city staff say their ability to tackle erosion there remains limited due to a yet-to-be-issued permit.

“We should not do anything until getting the permit,” said City Engineer Juan Guerra, speaking to the NI Friday afternoon. “But we went ahead and put a little bit of construction debris there.”

Erosion

Erosion along Hohokam Drive, seen here on Aug. 14.
sandbags

Sandbags divide Hohokam Drive from the neighboring Nogales Wash.
