Early Tuesday evening, a toddler wandered through a crowd in Nogales, Sonora, a purple bow pinned to her dark hair. She held a paper sign in her arms. “Faltan muchas niñas como yo,” it read – “Many girls like me are missing.”
Hundreds of people, many of them young girls, turned out on March 8 to acknowledge and commemorate International Women’s Day in Nogales, Sonora. It came as calls continue for an end to gender-based violence in Mexico, and as an abortion rights movement ripples through the country.
Clutching a megaphone, one demonstrator encouraged the crowds to practice feminism, “not only on this day, but every day of your life.”
The event was coordinated through several collectives, including Marea Verde, a network that promotes feminism and reproductive rights; and Colectiva Libre Fronterizas, which describes itself as a group that circulates health, psychological and legal referrals for women. Several organizers who spoke to the NI declined to give their names, instead identifying as “feminists of Nogales,” and described a demand for more transparency and action from governmental institutions regarding gender violence.
“Everywhere in the world, we live in fear,” one organizer said.
And as a co-organizer pointed out, Nogales, Sonora has been recognized in recent months for its rate of violence against women. In August 2021, Mexican federal and Sonoran state leaders issued an alert for gender violence in six municipalities in the state, Nogales among them. Last month, federal and state officials established an interdisciplinary group in Sonora in response to the alert.
Carrying signs and chanting Tuesday, women and girls made the nearly 2-mile trek, beginning at Calle Campillo near the border fence.
As they traveled south on Avenida Obregón, the group paused to tape a sign decrying gender violence outside of the Nogales, Sonora City Hall. Eventually, Mayor Juan Francisco Gim emerged, though he did not make any public remarks as hordes of demonstrators chanted.
Gim has received backlash for his own observations on gender equality. During a candidate forum in 2021, Gim made waves with a convoluted statement in which he said he wouldn’t promote a more qualified woman ahead of a less-qualified male superior.
Tuesday’s demonstration culminated at the Monument to Reason, also known as the Mono Bichi statue. There, as female officers from the Municipal Police Department guided nearby traffic, demonstrators shook cans of aerosol paint, spraying the names of alleged abusers onto the sidewalk. They also spray-painted slogans onto the base of the statue. Some pressed their fingers onto the cement, leaving handprints of violet and green paint.
‘I believe you’
Meters away from the well-known statue, the surname “Yepiz” was freshly painted, in red, onto a city sign – a recognition of Cecilia Yepiz, a former city engineer who was killed and found in a clandestine grave last year.
By May 2021, the Attorney General’s Office of Sonora (FGJE) announced officials had charged a man, identified only as Fernando ‘N.’, in relation to Yepiz’s death.
Later that summer, Leicy Celina Vargas, a 15-year-old girl living in Nogales, Sonora, was found dead. A week later, the FGJE announced that a man identified only as José Manuel had been arrested, convicted and sentenced to 40 years in prison for femicide, gender-based homicide that targets women.
The year before, in the first days of the pandemic, a 13-year-old girl named Anapaola was found dead in Nogales, Sonora. Social media users circulated illustrations of the girl practicing ballet, highlighting her young age and demanding justice. Eight days after the attack, Sonoran authorities sentenced 32-year-old José Ramon for femicide in connection to her death.
And just last month, state officials identified Noé Iván for his participation in the femicide of his partner, identified as Marcela, in 2019 in Nogales, Sonora’s Las Torres neighborhood.
While some femicides have culminated in arrests and convictions, federal data showed an uptick in gender-based homicides over the past year. In 2021, Mexico’s National System of Public Safety (SNSP) reported 45 femicides in the state of Sonora alone. That marked an increase from 2020, when 32 were reported statewide.
So far, this year, the federal office has not reported any femicides in Sonora, although in the month of January alone, the SNSP has recognized nine presumed homicide cases of women in Sonora. None were identified as gender-based violence. During that same time frame, the department recognized 401 presumed cases of family or domestic abuse in the state.
Young speakers at Tuesday’s March described an ongoing and pervasive culture of fear for local women and girls. As they passed around a megaphone, demonstrators shared stories of abuse, often from familiar people in their lives. A boyfriend. A stepfather. A professor.
“I believe you,” women and girls in the crowd responded repeatedly.
A nationwide push
Tuesday’s protest in Nogales mirrored others in cities across Mexico. In the nation’s capital Tuesday, crowds pulsed through the Zócalo main square. On social media, activist groups promoted similar marches in Hermosillo and Ciudad Obregón, circulating images of women cloaked in black, violet and green.
The latter color signifies a movement to promote legal abortion, according to Amnesty International.
“It has really grown a lot,” one organizer told the NI on Tuesday, referring to the abortion rights movement in Mexico.
That day, just hours south in Sinaloa, lawmakers approved a measure decriminalizing abortion up to 13 weeks, TeleSUR reported. It follows a ruling from Mexico’s Supreme Court last September that declared it unconstitutional to criminalize an abortion.
Still, abortion is widely inaccessible in Mexico, an issue highlighted by groups like Marea Verde. The act in Sonora, where abortion has not explicitly been decriminalized, can lead to a sentence of up to six years, according to KJZZ’s Fronteras Desk.
While specific laws and policies were not discussed at the march – the organizers advertised the event as non-partisan – many made their way down Avenida Obregón with chants for legalized abortion.
Other rallying cries were simpler: “Don’t be indifferent. Women are being killed in the face of the people.”
Toward the end of Tuesday’s march, one speaker stepped up to a platform below the Mono Bichi statue, encouraging demonstrators to continue speaking up.
“I want to tell you, don’t be silent,” she told the crowds. “In your job, in school, in your houses. To your family, to your neighbors, in the street. Don’t be silent.”