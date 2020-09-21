Last Thursday morning, Tony Enciso rolled up to the Nogales Senior Center in his trusty 2006 Ford Focus and rolled down the window to receive bags filled with meals in styrofoam takeout containers.
He exchanged a few words of greeting with Arnoldo Montiel, vice president of the Santa Cruz Council on Aging, tucked the meals into the nook of a car seat, and was off. A few minutes later, Enciso handed two meals over the fence to Lupita Estrada at her home on Placita de las Lomitas, in the Nogales West neighborhood.
“It helps me a lot, because I’m alone,” said Estrada, who helps care for her aging husband, Pete, as well as her grandson, Isaac Beaton.
The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted daily routines for nearly all local residents and Enciso is no exception. Still, his new schedule doesn’t include working from home or learning through Google Classroom. Since March, the 65-year-old Nogalian has picked up prepared meals from the senior center five days a week (always hot food, with soup and juice, said senior center manager Marco Lozoya) and delivered them to elderly residents who can’t get out of the house, as well as people fighting coronavirus infections.
Enciso, who’s well known in town as a musician with the group Mariachi Plata, said the meal deliveries are a way to give back to his community.
The routine started back in March, when the pandemic was just beginning to reach the local area. (Santa Cruz County confirmed its first COVID-19 case on March 19 and had registered three by the end of the month.) The Nogales Senior Center, which typically serves meals to 60-80 elderly residents in a dining room at its facility on Madison Street, next to Memorial Stadium, was forced to switch to drive-through takeout service.
But for some folks, the danger of infection and complications in getting out of the house meant drive-through pickup wasn’t an option. And the center, whose meal program is funded by a grant from the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization (SEAGO), wasn’t allowed to start its own delivery service, Montiel said.
Montiel and Lozoya asked Enciso if he would deliver meals on a volunteer basis. It didn’t take Enciso long to respond:.
“I thought, ‘Sure, I’ll do it,’” he said.
By last week, the customer list had thinned to two, but for at least a month, Enciso said, he was delivering nine meals a day.
After picking up the food, he would head east on the Patagonia Highway to the Royal Road neighborhood, where he dropped off three meals for a family that had all come down with COVID-19.
Out of an abundance of caution, Enciso left the bags on a white brick fence beside the driveway and drove off before the family picked the meals up. He said he never met the recipients, but on the day of his final delivery, after all of the family members had recuperated, they left a note thanking Enciso and the senior center for the help.
Next up was an elderly couple on Kolver Street. Enciso sometimes drove meals to the couple even before the pandemic, but both died, within a month of each other, this summer – she from longstanding medical issues, he from COVID-19 and complications.
After that, Enciso headed to Parajito Street, to the longtime home of Axel Holm. Holm’s adult son, Richie, had returned to Nogales to help care for his father and said the two hot meals Enciso brought made a big difference.
“It took a huge burden off me,” he said.
And Richie said that Enciso’s deliveries say something about the tight-knit Nogales community. When someone in town needs help, he said, “friends hear about it and they step up.” Axel Holm died on Sept. 12 at the age of 78.
So, by last Thursday, Sept. 17, Enciso was down to one stop: Lupita Estrada. As per their usual routine, he walked up to the wrought-iron fence at the end of the driveway where Estrada and her grandson met him at the fence to receive their meals.
Helping out
For Enciso, stepping up to help is something he learned from his father and also stems from his own spiritual convictions.
He said his late father would tell him: “You rejoice with those rejoicing and you hurt with those hurting, and you try to help any way you can.” (Perhaps an echo of a biblical verse: “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn” [Romans 12:15].)
These days, there isn’t much communing of any sort, with the COVID-19 pandemic putting most socializing on hold. Enciso said he’s used the time to indulge his “monastic” side and focus on music. But for a gregarious man with a broad smile who lives by himself, the deliveries are also a chance for Enciso to get back into the community that he still feels connected to.
Driving out of the senior center, he rolls down the window to greet an old friend.
Between his first stop on Kolver Street and the Holm residence on Pajarito, he swings by his childhood home on Martinez Street, pointing out the homes of other Nogalians that he grew up with.
Passing a house on Western Avenue, he honks the horn on his Ford (his dad bought the car, and Enciso used it to ferry his mother to medical appointments near the end of her life). He knows the family that lives there, and when they hear the honk they’ll peek out the window and see him passing by.
“This gives me an opportunity to get out,” he said.
As a musician, Enciso has found himself at many community gatherings over the years – quinceañeras, weddings, and, of course, funerals. Music has also connected him to the folks at the senior center and he leads a music ministry at Sacred Heart Church. That’s all given him a little perspective on what matters.
“Until we get to that final celebration, we need to help each other out,” he said.