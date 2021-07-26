Several inches of rain fell across Santa Cruz County in a weekend that saw steady precipitation, but didn’t bring heavy downpours. Even so, washes flooded, roads were closed and a few cars had to be plucked out of danger on Pendleton Drive in Rio Rico.
“The flooding, in terms of volume and number of watersheds, it was fairly significant. But as of right now it does not seem that we have a lot of damage from anything,” said John Hays, Santa Cruz County’s flood control district coordinator, late Monday morning.
The water rushed along the Nogales Wash, Santa Cruz River and Sonoita Creek, as well as the often-dry arroyos that feed them. Hays said that roads crossing the Santa Cruz River, like Santa Gertrudis Lane in Tubac, were closed down and roads connecting to the south side of Peck Canyon Drive, near Rio Rico High School, were also closed.
Pendleton Drive in Rio Rico was closed at the Sonoita Creek crossing by Saturday and remained closed on Monday, according to Hays. On Monday morning, three cars got stuck at crossing and had to be rescued, even though signs told motorists that the road was closed.
Flood conditions would typically lead to a deluge of calls to the Nogales Fire Department for things like house flooding, but NFD Captain Jeff Polcari said that didn’t happen this time.
“We were really lucky,” he said.
Rain gauges around the county showed varying amounts of precipitation for the period from Friday to Monday morning. Patagonia Lake received 3.46 inches of rain and Peña Blanca Lake got 3.27, making them the wettest spots, accord to gauge readings provided by Hays. The lowest reading for the weekend was at the Nogales Wash on Hohokam Drive, which got 1.61 inches. A gauge at Peck Canyon measured 2.76 inches of rain.
Hays said that summer monsoon storms typically cover between a quarter- and a half-square mile, which means that different areas get dramatically different amounts of rain. Winter rainstorms tend to blanket the area more uniformly, he added.
The Rio Rico Fire District responded to the calls from stuck cars on Pendleton Drive, and Captain Rich Johnson said Monday’s stranded vehicles weren’t in particularly bad shape, compared to what sometimes happens to vehicles that try to cross when the water is flowing at a higher level.
“Today’s were easy, they were just stuck in the mud,” he said. “They didn’t actually get stuck in the wash, they were stuck prior to the wash.”
Still, he said drivers not obeying road-closed signs can turn into a time-suck for first responders.
“That’s time and energy from our fire district and our sheriff’s department,” Johnson said.
More than a day after the rain stopped, authorities were still responding to stuck-car calls.
According to a Sheriff’s Office dispatch report, a woman called at around 9:30 p.m. on Monday to ask for help at Chavez Siding Road in Tubac, where the Santa Cruz River crosses the roadway.
Despite seeing signs not to enter the river crossing, the caller tried anyway and got stuck. Now her car was filling with water.