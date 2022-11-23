Weekly COVID-19 case count back in triple digits in Santa Cruz County Nogales International Nov 23, 2022 Nov 23, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department added 112 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its tallies during the week ending Wednesday, Nov. 23.It was the first time in five months that the weekly case count in Santa Cruz County reached triple digits.During the previous week ending Wednesday, the local health department logged 75 new cases among community members. The week before that, it was 42.The health department also added one death and one hospitalization related to COVID-19 during the week ending Nov. 23.At the state level, the Arizona Department of Health Services’ weekly update on Wednesday included 13,410 new COVID-19 cases, up from 10,775 during the previous week and 7,360 the week before that. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Health Department Santa Cruz County Public Authority Computer Science Medicine Health Services Department Hospitalization Digit Weekly Tally Load comments Trending Stories Final count shows Melendez-Lopez narrowly winning final city council seat ‘Yaba’ pills apprehended at Nogales port Mayor and council put last of COVID relief funds into city operations Publisher's Note: The other bully on the dais Investigator convicted of leak in Border Patrol corruption probe Briefs: Weekly COVID-19 case count nearly doubles in Santa Cruz County Tracking device helps foil human smugglers Students hone jazz chops with the pros Patagonia boys beat Bagdad by six to start season Residents still skeptical of South32-funded power line Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit