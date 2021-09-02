Weekly COVID-19 update: 80 new cases, one death, one hospitalization Nogales International Sep 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.29/Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents during the week leading up to Thursday.Of those cases, 30 were in people 19 or younger and 32 were among the 20-to-44 age group. Another 13 cases involved people ages 45-64 and five more were in community members 65 or older.The county also confirmed one new death and one hospitalization attributed to COVID-19 during the past week.As of Thursday, there had been a total of 8,508 coronavirus infections, 186 deaths and 588 hospitalizations confirmed among county residents since the start of the pandemic.Sand bags available in NogalesThe City of Nogales said it is offering free sand bags for local residents at two locations during the monsoon season:• Public Works Department, 1450 N. Hohokam Dr. Bags are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.• Fire Station No. 2, 2751 N. Grand Ave. Bags are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Weekly Covid-19 Hospitalization Sand Medicine Bag Nogales Resident County Load comments See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition 9.3.21 50 min ago Comments Trending Stories Driver hospitalized after rollover in downtown Nogales Historic remains, pottery found at Amado marijuana farm Moqah to open new location in downtown Nogales Nogales golfers take three-team match in Tubac Travel restrictions create new demand for cross-border package delivery Former employee at U.S. Consulate in Nogales, Sonora sentenced for gun-running Monsoon rains are a boon for local flora and fauna Mariposa port to return to pre-pandemic schedule Police: Reported threat against school wasn’t credible Hawks open volleyball season with 3-0 win over Palo Verde