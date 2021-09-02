The Santa Cruz County Health Services Department reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 among county residents during the week leading up to Thursday.

Of those cases, 30 were in people 19 or younger and 32 were among the 20-to-44 age group. Another 13 cases involved people ages 45-64 and five more were in community members 65 or older.

The county also confirmed one new death and one hospitalization attributed to COVID-19 during the past week.

As of Thursday, there had been a total of 8,508 coronavirus infections, 186 deaths and 588 hospitalizations confirmed among county residents since the start of the pandemic.

Sand bags available in Nogales

The City of Nogales said it is offering free sand bags for local residents at two locations during the monsoon season:

• Public Works Department, 1450 N. Hohokam Dr. Bags are available 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday.

• Fire Station No. 2, 2751 N. Grand Ave. Bags are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tags

Load comments