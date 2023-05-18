Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is planning to close its branch in downtown Nogales, a move that will leave the shopping zone without a single commercial bank.

Customers who use the branch were alerted to the pending closure through a letter dated May 12. After a reader shared a copy of the letter with the NI, a Wells Fargo spokesperson confirmed that the branch at Grand Avenue and Crawford Street is slated for closure on Aug. 16.



