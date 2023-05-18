Wells Fargo is planning to close its branch in downtown Nogales, a move that will leave the shopping zone without a single commercial bank.
Customers who use the branch were alerted to the pending closure through a letter dated May 12. After a reader shared a copy of the letter with the NI, a Wells Fargo spokesperson confirmed that the branch at Grand Avenue and Crawford Street is slated for closure on Aug. 16.
“After that, customers can use our Nogales Del Norte branch, which is about three miles away at 321 W. Mariposa Rd.,” LiAna Enriquez, assistant vice-president for corporate communications, wrote in an email, adding: “We apologize for any inconvenience this might cause.”
As for the reason behind the closure, Enriquez said the bank was “making changes based on customer trends, transaction patterns and market factors.”
The bank’s customers, she said, “use our wide range of digital capabilities for many of their banking needs and, as a result, more transactions are happening outside the branch.”
Enriquez said the fate of the employees at the downtown branch was still to be determined. “Our leadership team will make every attempt to place employees in positions in other branches,” she added.
The move is the latest in a string of bank branch closures in recent years in Nogales.
In 2016, Washington Federal closed its downtown branch on Grand Avenue just north of the Dennis DeConcini Port of Entry. Bank of America had previously shuttered a branch at that same location. Chase closed its bank branch on Grand Avenue, just south of City Hall, in 2014.
When the downtown Wells Fargo branch shuts its doors in August, it will leave 1st Bank Yuma, at Grand Avenue and Western Avenue, as the only Nogales bank south of Mariposa Road. However, 1st Bank Yuma specializes in business rather than “neighborhood” banking.
Mariposa Road hasn’t been immune from the closures, either. In 2013, Banamex USA closed its branch on the busy commercial thoroughfare only two years after opening.
The closures caught the attention of former Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake, who expressed concern starting in 2015 that regulations introduced by U.S. Treasury Department to combat money laundering had served to discourage legitimate banking in border communities.
For its part, Wells Fargo has created a number of its own problems, both nationally and locally.
Earlier this week, Wells Fargo agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a lawsuit filed by some of its shareholders, who accused the bank of deceiving them in regard to its efforts to comply with federal orders to improve governance and oversight, Reuters reported.
Those orders were imposed by federal regulators in 2018 after it was revealed that Wells Fargo employees, in an effort to meet unrealistic sales goals, had opened millions of unauthorized accounts in customers’ names. The bank has also been accused of charging people for auto insurance they didn’t need, making improper mortgage changes and accidentally releasing client data, according to the New York Times.
In Santa Cruz County, a federal law enforcement sting known as “Operation Funnel Cake” revealed a far-reaching money-laundering scam in which dozens of people were recruited to open “funnel” accounts that a criminal organization used to send illicit funds to Mexico.
The Wells Fargo branch in Rio Rico was at the center of the conspiracy, due to the participation of the branch manager, who claimed that he had been influenced by a sales-first corporate culture. Federal law enforcement alleged that the organization moved about $10.5 million through the Rio Rico bank and into Mexico in a two-year-period between 2017 and 2019.