Rio Rico is Ben Andersen’s ideal home.
“Just a lot of peace out there, you know?” he said late last month.
But after a difficult search for a local rental in 2018, Andersen and his wife moved to Tucson instead.
He’d still like to live in Santa Cruz County, he said – especially since his job allows him to telecommute.
Andersen, who works for the state, is waiting for his student loans to be forgiven – something a government employee can receive after 10 years of monthly payments. He and his wife, he added, are also waiting for housing prices to cool down.
Then, he said, they can work toward buying a home in Rio Rico.
In the meantime, affordable housing options remain tight in the county, and they appear to be getting tighter.
In a story published last month, local real estate professionals described high demand and limited inventory in the local market, particularly for renters. Community members expressed frustration in their searches, citing long waiting lists and escalating living costs.
So what can be done to alleviate the affordable housing shortage in Santa Cruz County?
To explore possible housing solutions, the NI sought answers from housing industry members across Arizona. While local city, town and county representatives discussed potential, in-the-works strategies, experts from the nonprofit and private sectors pointed to existing tools and methods, ranging from sweat equity homes, to manufactured housing, to motels repurposed into apartment complexes.
Needs and solutions
According to Frank Dillon, the Santa Cruz County’s community development director, county staff are working to “identify needs and some potential solutions” for three areas: Rio Rico, Sonoita-Elgin and the outskirts of Patagonia.
This past February, Dillon wrote in an email, the county was awarded 120 hours of consultation from the National Association of Latino Community Asset Builders to develop an affordable housing strategy.
Dillon added that the county is planning “at least one affordable housing forum with key stakeholders” in May or June. Samuel Paz, the director of community development for the City of Nogales, noted that the city is currently working to update the Development Standards Code.
“In this update, there are numerous codes that allow for more flexibility for infill housing based on the setbacks of the neighborhood,” he wrote in an email.
Ron Robinson, the town manager of Patagonia, said the municipality is hoping to acquire land in order to pursue affordable housing solutions. But right now, “it’s just discussion,” he added.
“I can’t put anything down on paper until I have property,” Robinson explained.
An existing project
Since the 1990s, the nonprofit Chicanos por la Causa has been facilitating affordable home construction in Santa Cruz County – particularly in Rio Rico.
The initiative, known as the Self-Help program, is rigorous. Prospective homeowners must contribute 65 percent of the labor in building theirs and the homes of other families in their program group. But in the end, the buyer acquires the home well below market rate, explained Corina Fragozo, CPLC’s rural development director.
Under the Self-Help program, she added, a four-bedroom, two-bathroom home could go for a mortgage of $145,000, despite its market value of $263,000.
“So (buyers are) gaining all that equity as they move into their property,” she said.
In the nearly three decades since the program began, CPLC estimates it’s worked with more than 250 families with low or very low incomes to build and own homes through the Self-Help program
The organization also offers housing assistance to buyers with low-to-moderate incomes. Additionally, CPLC’s construction subsidiary, La Causa Construction, can custom-build homes for buyers under any income background.
However, with the high demand for housing, Fragozo said, there’s about a year-long waitlist for the Self-Help program. But that need, she added, will allow CPLC to request more grant money.
“It kind of helps us to tell the case to the national office and say, ‘Hey, here in Santa Cruz County we’ve always built about 12 homes per year ... Now we want to propose 25,” she explained.
More collaboration
Still, Fragozo described a need for more action – namely, from the city and county – in going after affordable housing opportunities. CPLC, she said, would be “open” to more partnership with those entities.
Certain federal grants, she explained, must be secured by a local government entity – nonprofits cannot apply. Then, the city or county can distribute the grant funds to local organizations like CPLC for management.
“The City of Nogales has a whole bunch of different grants that they could target. One for being a rural area. One for being a colonia,” Fragozo said.
Federal grants like Community Development Block Grants (CDBGs) and the HOME Investment Partnerships Program provide funds to states and localities for various housing endeavors.
The City of Nogales 2021-22 budget shows city officials have received CDBGs for waterline and infrastructure projects, but none concerning housing opportunities.
“And there is money sitting there,” Fragozo said.
Earlier this month, the Nogales mayor and council heard an urgent call for solutions from Francis Glad, a Nogales resident and chair of the county’s Democratic Party.
Stepping up to the podium during a call to the public, Glad described conversations with local renters who’d been living for months without appropriate living conditions, like water and electricity access. A shortage of affordable housing, she contended, makes it challenging for residents to move into more adequate homes.
Speaking to residents about the possibility of moving out, Glad said, she hears the following answers:
‘I don’t have the money, it takes me months to save, and if I had the money where would I go?’”
Manufactured and modular housing
From Camp Verde to Sahuarita, manufactured and modular housing projects are continuing to spring up across Arizona at varying costs and models.
Both manufactured and modular homes are constructed off-site. Advocates say the practice allows builders to save on construction costs. For example, builders can avoid weather-related complications when they’re constructing off-site, said Ken Anderson, president of the Manufactured Housing Industry of Arizona.
The MHIA works with retailers in the manufactured housing business – but in Santa Cruz County, he contended that retailers have to jump through too many hoops to gain approval to build.
“We don’t have any retailers down there, because it’s so restrictive,” Anderson said.
Another building method, known as modular housing, involves retailers to build units off-site before shipping and assembling the homes on a piece of land.
But modular housing projects are not an option in Santa Cruz County.
That’s because modular housing is not recognized by the county’s zoning code, and is therefore not permitted. Allowing modular housing, Dillon explained, would require a change to the county’s zoning regulation.
Dillon added that his department “is currently exploring best practices related to how other jurisdictions have incorporated modular structures into land use and zoning regulations.”
Repurposing motels
Last fall, Housing Solutions of Northern Arizona – a non-profit based in Flagstaff, a city with a serious affordable housing shortage – bought a defunct motel. Now, the building is destined to become an affordable housing complex.
“Each room’s going to be converted into a studio apartment,” explained Rommy Sekhon, the development director at Housing Solutions.
The facility will accept Section 8 vouchers from eligible tenants, or, Sekhon explained, they’ll be charged a monthly rent amounting to 30 percent of their income.
The coming project in Flagstaff will focus primarily on transitional housing for up to 24 months. But the idea of motel-to-apartment conversion is rippling through Arizona communities.
Earlier this month, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved $17 million of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to support several affordable housing projects, including the conversion of a central Phoenix hotel into permanent housing units.
Buying and building
In late 2014, the non-profit Community Homes of Patagonia (CHOP) bought a piece of land in Patagonia. Tod Bowden, who heads CHOP, estimated the land spans about 0.6 acres. There, he envisions affordable housing units: either rentals, homes, or a combination of both.
“It’s a vacant lot right now,” he explained. “But it’s a nice, open space.”
Bowden said the organization is exploring ways to construct housing on the land. In the meantime, CHOP assists low-income residents with home repairs. Building capacity for a larger-scale housing project, he added, will be more feasible with partnerships.
“No one entity can do it on their own,” he said.
Sekhon – the development director for Housing Solutions in Flagstaff – noted that the organization has purchased properties through grants, loans and partnerships.
“We’ll partner with other agencies, where we’ll buy the property and be the property manager and (the agencies) deliver services,” he explained.
The organization currently lists 21 of the rentals under its management, though all are occupied. Those units, Sekhon added, cost the tenant 30 percent of their gross income – which, under federal standards, fits the definition of affordable housing.
“If you’re paying more, it’s unaffordable,” Sekhon added.
A past solution
Nearly six years ago, the Bowman Senior Residences – a 48-unit facility on North Grand Avenue – opened its doors to elderly tenants. The years-long project repurposed the previously abandoned Bowman and DeAnza buildings, converting the structure into a large-scale living space.
At its unveiling in 2016, the project was lauded by state and local officials; then-Mayor John Doyle regarded Bowman as a “first step” in the revitalization of downtown Nogales.
Yvonne Delgadillo, the former director of Nogales Community Development, spearheaded the Bowman Residences effort as its project manager. The undertaking, she told the NI, required millions of dollars in funding and years of preparation.
These days, Delgadillo splits her time between Nogales, where she runs a consulting firm and volunteers with NCD, and Los Angeles, where she works for an affordable housing developer that coordinates projects in the Midwest.
Tax credits
Delgadillo outlined several factors that can catalyze affordable housing – including tax credits for developers.
“There (are) ways that affordable housing projects can be exempted from paying property taxes,” she explained, “if they’re owned by nonprofits or serving a marginalized population like low-income families.”
Low-income housing tax credits allow the owner of a property an exemption from federal taxes. To earn the credit, the owner of the development must utilize a certain percentage of the property for residents who earn less than the area gross median income, according to the Arizona Department of Housing.
And, Delgadillo added, those credits served as “a tool” in bringing the Bowman to fruition. The project – which had a $12 million price tag at the time of its 2014 groundbreaking – received $10 million in federal tax credits.
Other ideas – like renovating other vacant buildings into housing – have been explored for years by NCD, Delgadillo said. But a lack of financial resources for such large-scale projects can make them challenging, she explained.
“It’s a complex issue,” she said, adding: “I think the opportunities are there.”