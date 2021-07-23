COVID-19 vaccination in Santa Cruz County continues progressing, and statistics suggest the local area is far ahead of not only its neighboring counties, but most other counties around the nation, when it comes to immunizing residents.
In fact, some of the vaccination rates reported for Santa Cruz County are so high, they’re almost unbelievable.
According to figures published by the Centers for Disease Control on Thursday, at least 99.9 percent of county residents ages 12 and up had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 93 percent were fully vaccinated. The National Association of Counties (NACO), citing CDC data, reported that 95.2 percent of the county’s 18-and-older population was fully vaccinated, but that number was last updated two weeks ago, on July 7.
In neighboring counties, vaccination rates aren’t nearly as high. CDC figures show 69 percent of those 12-and-older have received at least one shot in Pima County, 62 percent in Cochise County, 68 percent in Yuma County and 58 percent in Maricopa County. (Children under age 12 aren’t currently eligible to receive any COVID-19 vaccine in the United States.)
Santa Cruz County’s vaccination rate is more than 10 percentage points higher than the next-highest county in the state, according to CDC data. Beyond Arizona, the numbers suggest Santa Cruz County has one of the highest vaccination rates in the entire country. Nationally, 68 percent of adults have received at least one vaccine dose.
So what’s making Santa Cruz County’s vaccination rate so great?
“I think it’s the fact that it’s a smaller community, I think the fact that we got the word out, the vaccination (point of distribution), we got it up and running, and people came and got vaccinated,” said Jeff Terrell, the county’s director of health services. “I think that made the big difference.”
“I think our community reacted really positively to the vaccine… I think that was a good thing,” added Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer at the Mariposa Community Health Center, which administered most vaccine doses in the early phases of vaccination, including operating the vaccination clinic at the City of Nogales Recreation Center.
The disparity between Santa Cruz and neighboring counties also caught the attention of Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association and former director of the Arizona Department of Health Services. He noted that Santa Cruz County was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, which meant many residents saw the impact of COVID-19 firsthand, and said that information about vaccination might spread more quickly in a “tight-knit community” like Nogales than in the state’s urban centers.
Still, there are some reasons to question the accuracy of the CDC’s stats for Santa Cruz County.
For one, many federal law enforcement officers were vaccinated in Santa Cruz County, even if they lived elsewhere. Back in March, Terrell said he thought that “at most” 500 non-residents had received a shot in Santa Cruz County.
Since then, vaccines have been made available to a variety of people who work here but live outside of the county, including teachers and school staff, and other non-law enforcement government officials. If shots given here to out-of-county residents are included in statistics meant to measure local vaccination rates, those rates will be distorted upward.
In addition, residents of Mexico have crossed the border to get their shot in the United States, including in Nogales. One member of the NI’s staff, a U.S. citizen who lives in Nogales, Sonora, estimated that she knows approximately 20 people from Sonora who have been vaccinated in Santa Cruz County.
On Wednesday, Brian Terrazas, a 21-year-old U.S. citizen who lives in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, drove to Nogales and got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the local Walmart. He said he’d heard from family members in the United States that he could get vaccinated in Arizona. When he filled out his paperwork for the vaccine, he said, he put down the Phoenix address of a family member that’s listed on his Arizona driver’s license.
Information on the CDC’s website says they report vaccination stats based on the residence of the person vaccinated, but the NI couldn’t immediately confirm exactly how residence information gets passed on to the CDC or how it’s processed for people like Terrazas, whose primary residence isn’t in the United States.
The CDC caps its vaccination percentage at 99.9, and Santa Cruz County has been sitting at that rate for some time in respect to eligible people who have received at least one dose, even as the total number of vaccinations given here continues to tick up.
On Tuesday, CDC stats showed 38,974 people ages 12 and up had received a vaccine in Santa Cruz County, which amounted to 99.9 percent of that age demographic. If those 38,974 people were 99.9 percent of all people 12-and-up in the county, then there would be 39,013 people in that age group in the county – and just 39 who hadn’t received any vaccine.
On Thursday, the CDC reported that 39,619 people in the 12-and-up group had received at least one shot in Santa Cruz County, 645 more than two days earlier. The percentage still stood at 99.9.
Humble said it’s plausible that some combination of non-resident workers and Mexican residents getting vaccinated in Santa Cruz County could contribute to the local area’s high vaccination rate.
Just how much they inflate the vaccination rate is another question.
“I don’t think that’s a number that would skew it so far up to be that far off,” Terrell said.
“I feel very confident that we vaccinated the vast majority of people who either live here or work here,” Pereira added.