When Mike Gomez came up for sentencing Monday in a case in which he was caught driving south through Nogales with four AK-47s hidden in his car – including one that had its serial number filed off – Judge Thomas Fink had two initial questions.
First, why was the case being prosecuted at Santa Cruz County Superior Court rather than federal court? The judge said he was left wondering, “Why the federal government’s not interested in people taking AK-47s from the United States into Mexico.”
“I’m sure that makes the taxpayers of the United States proud,” he said, “that the United States government has no interest in someone who’s taking AK-47s south into Mexico.”
Fink’s second question was why Gomez, a 23-year-old Phoenix-area resident arrested with high-powered assault rifles, was given a plea deal that included a single low-level offense: misconduct involving weapons.
“How do we get to a Class 1 misdemeanor?” the judge asked. “These (guns) are not used for plunking birds out of your chimney.”
According to Deputy County Attorney Mathew Cannon, the answer to the second question was that the misdemeanor was the only charge the state could prove.
The County Attorney’s Office offered Gomez a felony plea deal for possessing the AK-47 with no serial number. But that charge, Cannon said, required proving not only that Gomez possessed the weapon, but also that he knew the serial number had been scraped off.
However, Gomez said he didn’t know because he never checked the serial numbers when he purchased the guns.
“It put us in a position where we really couldn’t prove that charge,” Cannon said.
There also didn’t appear to be firm evidence that Gomez was intending to take the guns into Mexico, which might explain why federal prosecutors didn’t take the case. He admitted in a written pre-sentencing statement, as well as in court on Monday, that he had bought the guns with the purpose of reselling them. But he didn’t say he planned to do it in Mexico.
Fink, who had initially expressed an inclination to reject the plea deal, ultimately accepted it and sentenced Gomez to three years probation for the misdemeanor offense.
He also ordered him to serve 90 days in the county jail, perform 60 hours of community service and complete a cognitive thinking class.
And, as part of the plea deal, he required Gomez to forfeit ownership of the AK-47s.
Arrest on the highway
The Mexican government alleges that more than 500,000 guns are smuggled from the United States into Mexico each year. In August 2021, it sued a group of U.S. gun manufacturers for $10 billion, alleging that they are facilitating an illegal practice that puts high-powered weapons in the hands of violent criminal organizations.
U.S. authorities in Arizona appear to have done better of late in combatting the southward flow of guns, though the number of seizures is still a small fraction of the weaponry Mexico says is making it safely across the border. In Fiscal Year 2021, outbound rifle seizures at U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s ports of entry in Southern Arizona increased to 104 from just eight the year before. Also in FY21, more than 101 handguns were confiscated at the ports, up from 16 a year earlier.
But those busts were made at the ports of entry, where there’s little doubt of the cross-border nature of the crime.
Occasionally, busts made away from the port have led to federal smuggling charges, as was the case earlier this year when two men were arrested at a local self-storage facility after having purchased thousands of rounds of high-caliber ammunition in Tempe. The pair reportedly admitted that the ammunition was destined for Mexico, and they were both charged at U.S. District Court in Tucson.
In Gomez’s case, the arrest was made several miles from the border. And while he allegedly admitted that he was headed to Mexico, there was no direct admission that he was planning to take the guns there.
According to his pre-sentence report, Gomez was pulled over by an Arizona state trooper for what was described only as a “moving violation” while traveling south on Interstate 19 on Dec. 9, 2021. When the trooper asked him where he was going, Gomez reportedly said he was traveling to Mexico to visit his wife, who lives there. He said he visited her every two weeks.
When the trooper asked if there was anything illegal inside the vehicle, Gomez reportedly said no, and told the officer he was welcome to search it.
After Gomez signed a form granting his consent to a search, the trooper found the four AK-47s hidden under the back seat. One had its serial number scratched off.
The officer “immediately had Mike get on the ground and handcuffed him,” the report says.
Gomez was initially charged in the local court system with four counts of failing to admit to carrying a deadly weapon, and one count of possessing a defaced deadly weapon. Then, after agreeing to plead guilty to the single misdemeanor count, he provided a probation officer with a handwritten statement as part of his pre-sentence interview.
“I was attempting to sell guns,” he wrote. “I don’t have a reason for why I was doing it. I just saw an opportunity to make some extra money.”
Still, he didn’t explicitly say he was attempting to sell the guns in Mexico, or even sell them to someone he knew was planning to take them into Mexico.
“He was in lawful possession of those weapons,” Cannon told the judge during Monday’s sentencing hearing. “They were in very suspicious circumstances – I don’t know why you need to put your lawfully owned weapons underneath the back seat of a vehicle and you’re southbound on I-19 at Exit 8. But up until his pre-sentence interview, again, no one had proof he was intending … no one could prove he was taking those into Mexico to sell.”
“Now, he made some statements in his pre-sentence interview that are very concerning,” Cannon added. Still, he said of the misdemeanor charge, “for our position, this is really all we can prove. That’s why we gave him the offer that we did.”
Cannon added that the plea deal would not preclude the County Attorney’s Office from bringing additional gun-smuggling charges. He urged Fink to accept the plea deal, and to consider Gomez’s pre-sentence statement as a “strong aggravator” in determining his punishment.
“I think it would be in his benefit to send a strong message that, even though he hasn’t been charged with some of these things, that in aggravation, we’re going to give him 60 days in jail so he can really think about what he was really up to,” Cannon said.
The judge ended up giving Gomez 90 days in jail.
‘Trying to make some money’
“I know it looks really, really damaging that he’s carrying those weapons heading south on Interstate 19,” defense lawyer James Miller said during Monday’s hearing, adding that Gomez had never admitted to him that he was taking the guns into Mexico, or even selling them on the side.
Miller also noted Gomez’s responsible behavior following his arrest, his gainful employment as a painter and the fact that another judge had given him free rein to travel back and forth to Mexico while he was awaiting resolution of his case.
“If he’s a criminal transporting AK-47s in Mexico, he’s the most…,” Miller said, trailing off. “He does not come across or act like that kind of person at all.”
“I think it could very well be that he was selling guns to make money, and not transporting them to Mexico,” Miller added. “And he made a mistake by not telling the officer the guns were in the car. And maybe he put the guns under the seat because he was afraid that he was going to be pulled over and there would be some problems because of the type of guns – I don’t know.”
Still, he said, the matter at hand had nothing to do with the question of where the guns were going; Gomez was in court to be sentenced for making a false statement to the state trooper. “As far as the serial number and the guns, none of that stuff really matters as far as his plea goes,” Miller said.
When it was Gomez’s turn to speak, he told the judge:
“Like Mr. Miller said, I wasn’t attempting to take them into Mexico, I was just trying to make some money. I bought them legally … I tried to sell them legally. I’ve been trying to get ahold of the guy who sold it to me, he just disappeared.”
But Fink appeared unconvinced that Gomez wasn’t headed south of the border with the guns.
“I’m really not all that concerned about the serial number… serial numbers don’t do any good in Mexico anyway,” he said.
“But these are four extraordinarily powerful weapons that, they’re not used for hunting, they’re not used for recreation. They’re used to kill people. And you’re taking four of them to Mexico, presumably to sell them in Mexico, where it’s illegal to have guns in Mexico.”
“The only reason I haven’t rejected the plea to start off with is because I don’t understand why the federal government doesn’t care about people violating the laws of the United States and brining guns into Mexico,” the judge continued. “But that’s not your problem.”
Fink then asked Gomez directly if he had been taking the guns to Mexico to sell.
“There’s a website, it’s called Armslist, and people text people and say, ‘Hey I want this type of gun, this and that,’” Gomez said. “And they asked me for AKs and I bought them and I was going to make $400 more for each one, to bring them here to Nogales, Ariz. And that’s what happened, pretty much.”