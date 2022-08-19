Gavel

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

When Mike Gomez came up for sentencing Monday in a case in which he was caught driving south through Nogales with four AK-47s hidden in his car – including one that had its serial number filed off – Judge Thomas Fink had two initial questions.

First, why was the case being prosecuted at Santa Cruz County Superior Court rather than federal court? The judge said he was left wondering, “Why the federal government’s not interested in people taking AK-47s from the United States into Mexico.”



Tags

Load comments