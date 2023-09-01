It’s been a long wait for staff and volunteers at the Fred Lawrence Whipple Observatory Visitor and Science Center since the COVID-19 pandemic put public tours on hiatus in 2020. But all that changes this year as the site prepares its new look and an eventual reopening.

The observatory doesn’t have a hard opening date as it continues to test the wiring on newly built exhibits, but the staff anticipates the doors will open before year’s end.

whipple observatory

Amy Oliver teaches about spectroscopy using colored flame balls that help to identify different chemical elements during a special event at the Observatory in 2020.


Tags

Load comments