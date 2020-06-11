Smoke from a wildfire burning near the far western end of Santa Cruz County appeared in local skies on Wednesday.
The Canoa Fire was reported Wednesday afternoon northeast of Cumero Mountain, near Sasabe in Pima County, according to the Coronado National Forest.
In a Facebook post Wednesday evening, the CNF said the fire’s size was estimated at 500 acres, and that six engines, one helicopter and one “very large” air tanker were responding.
As of late morning Thursday, only faint traces of smoke could be seen lingering in the sky west of Nogales.