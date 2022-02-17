Firefighters in Eastern Santa Cruz County have responded to several wildfires in recent days.
Shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, the Sonoita-Elgin Fire District notified the Sheriff’s Office that the Sonoita Border Patrol Station had spotted a fire on its cameras in an area near the border west of Lochiel.
The blaze was in the jurisdiction of Patagonia Volunteer Fire and Rescue, which responded and found a large fire moving north in brush, grass and trees, according to a post to the PVFR Facebook page.
PVFR said it sent two Type 6 brush engines and two water tenders staffed by eight volunteer firefighters to control the fire, which was burning on Coronado National Forest land. SEFD and U.S. Forest Service personnel also arrived to aid in the effort.
“Units were finally released at 2 a.m., tired, cold and feeling accomplished,” PVFR said.
In a post to its Facebook page, SEFD estimated the size of the fire at approximately 10 acres.
Three days earlier, on Saturday, Feb. 12, a man called 911 at around 12:30 p.m. to report a brush fire on Gardner Canyon Road northwest of Sonoita. According to a Sheriff’s Office dispatch report, the caller said he was trying to put out the blaze with a fire extinguisher.
SEFD said the blaze burned more than 16 acres and threatened campsites before it was controlled. PVFR, which provided mutual aid, said that eight Patagonia firefighters were on scene for over six hours working to extinguish the blaze.
SEFD also gave shout-outs to the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the Vera Earl Ranch for their assistance.
On Feb. 8, SEFD said it responded to a three-acre fire that briefly threatened one home.