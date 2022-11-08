Early results in local elections on Tuesday showed Santa Cruz County voters favoring the incumbents. The race for Tubac Fire District Governing Board was no different.
The first tallies issued Tuesday night by the County Elections Office gave Herb Wisdom, the incumbent candidate, 1,192 votes.
Challengers Mindy Maddock and Sandy Johnson, who campaigned in tandem, were neck and neck for second. Maddock had 1,079 votes and Johnson had 1,070.
The two top finishers in the race will win seats on the five-member board.
Previous elections for TFD’s Governing Board have been relatively quiet, if not nonexistent. Twice in the past 15 years, county leaders canceled the district’s fire board election altogether, citing a lack of competition.
This election, however, proved to be hotly contested, with challengers and incumbents weighing in on the potential construction of a new fire station in Tubac. Board member Mike Connelly, who is not seeking re-election when his term expires next year, endorsed both challengers in the NI and condemned the board’s push to spend millions on the new station.
Wisdom has served at least three back-to-back terms on the TFD board, according to the NI archives. Previously, he’d spent decades working in law enforcement as a police officer in California. He also continues to manage Wisdom Sports and Scholars, a community-based athletic organization for local youth.
In 2010, Wisdom was appointed without an election to the TFD, due to a lack of candidates vying for a seat on the board. In 2014, he was re-elected to the board. In 2018, once again, Wisdom was re-appointed to the post amid sparse competition.
Johnson entered the current election season after moving to Tubac two-and-a-half years ago.
Citing past experience as a treasurer on several boards, he cautioned TFD against reckless spending in a questionnaire published Oct. 7 in the NI. In the same questionnaire, and later in an Oct. 28 letter to the editor, Johnson urged the board to think pragmatically in terms of spending money on a new fire station.
Maddock, a current real estate associate who’s lived in Tubac for more than two decades, threw her hat into the ring as a challenger this year.
In her questionnaire published Oct. 7 in the NI, she encouraged a more transparent board, urging the directors to “invite input from our community.”
Like Johnson, Maddock criticized the board for spending thousands of dollars on architectural drawing for a new fire station.
The Tubac Fire District covers approximately 160 square miles in the Tubac-Tumacacori-Rio Rico corridor and serves a population of around 13,000 people from four stations: one in Tubac and three in Rio Rico.