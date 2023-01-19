Supes (copy)

Seen here in a file photo, from left to right, County Supervisors Bruce Bracker, Manuel Ruiz and Rudy Molera.

 File foto

In their first meeting since it became publicly known that Jennifer St. John plans to step down as county manager, the Santa Cruz County Supervisors voted to begin an internal job search.

But they’re not looking for candidates to fill St. John’s position – at least for now. The job search they approved Tuesday is for deputy county manager, a position that’s technically been vacant for years, but whose duties have been performed of late by Public Works Director Jesus Valdez.



