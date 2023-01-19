In their first meeting since it became publicly known that Jennifer St. John plans to step down as county manager, the Santa Cruz County Supervisors voted to begin an internal job search.
But they’re not looking for candidates to fill St. John’s position – at least for now. The job search they approved Tuesday is for deputy county manager, a position that’s technically been vacant for years, but whose duties have been performed of late by Public Works Director Jesus Valdez.
The motion to begin the internal search for deputy county manager passed unanimously, but not before District 2 Supervisor Rudy Molera asserted that the county should appoint a new manager first – before looking for a deputy manager.
“We’re looking for a vacant deputy county manager position. I don’t think we’ve gone through the process yet of selecting a county manager,” he said. “I know Jesus (Valdez) is the current deputy, and I personally would like to see something official before we move on and look for a deputy county manager.”
The budgeted position of deputy county manager has an annual starting salary of $96,190, according to HR Director Sonia Jones. Because the newly approved search is internal, only current county employees will be eligible to apply for the position.
Currently, Jones said, Valdez serves as public works director/deputy county manager. That position is separate from the vacant deputy county manager position, she added.
“The agenda item to fill a vacant deputy county manager position is not backfilling for anyone,” she wrote in an email. “It is a vacant, budgeted position.”
The search for a deputy manager comes as several staffing transitions sweep through the county. Beginning on Feb. 3, Jones will step down after more than five years. On Dec. 31, former county recorder Suzie Sainz retired after nearly three decades in office. And come July 14, St. John will retire from her own position after a 23-year career with the county.
The County Board of Supervisors has not publicly discussed a search process for the next county manager. And on county agendas and public documents, no official motion has sought to appoint Valdez, or any other potential candidate, to the post.
In the past, however, the board has shown a preference for promoting from within: In 2016, the supervisors unanimously appointed St. John, the county’s finance director at the time, to the manager position. She replaced Carlos Rivera, who had been promoted to the job in 2011 after previously serving as deputy manager.
Speaking during St. John’s appointment in 2016, Molera touted the county’s practice of promoting its own employees to higher positions:
“The way I look at it, I’m a personal believer that if you have a good team, if you have a more-than-qualified person from within, why look elsewhere?” he said.
Also at the time, then-Deputy County Attorney Charlene Laplante said the county was not legally required to post publicly about any vacant appointed position for other potential candidates.
Valdez, the public works director, has been looking for a top administrative position. In December, he was identified as one of final finalists for the job of Florence (Ariz.) town manager, though he was not ultimately offered the job.