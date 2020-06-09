The last time Santa Cruz County voters went to the polls, for the Democratic presidential primary on March 17, local residents had seen the beginning of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
Polling locations were stocked with hand sanitizer and county officials said they’d moved voting booths farther apart to allow for social distancing. Local school districts had extended spring break schedules, but larger responses to the crisis – statewide school cancellations through the end of the academic year, a stay-at-home order and travel restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border – were yet to come.
Three months later, local political organizers and elected officials say that the outbreak is going to alter the political process in upcoming elections. But Santa Cruz County organizers aren’t all taking the same approach to politicking during the pandemic.
“None of us know what’s going to happen… so we are prioritizing signing up people for (the Permanent Early Voting List),” said Francis Glad, an organizer for the Santa Cruz County Democratic Party, in reference to a program that allows Arizonans to sign up to receive early mail-in ballots for all elections.
The local Republican Party hasn’t changed it’s playbook dramatically, said Sergio Arellano, an organizer for the Arizona GOP who previously worked in Legislative District 2, which includes Santa Cruz County.
“We’ve always tried to encourage early voting… I don’t think there’s going to be much of a deviation,” Arellano said.
Glad added that the state Democratic Party had called off in-person canvassing efforts, so her team was focusing on reaching voters over the phone and through online communication.
Arellano said Republican organizers were still out knocking doors, but not the way they used to.
“It’s more of a hands-off approach, laying the clipboard down, knocking the door and then walking back, staying away and then giving them the spiel from, obviously, six to 12 feet away. So it really has changed us that way,” he said.
In August, residents are set to vote for local candidates in primary elections ranging from city council to county sheriff. In November, they’ll cast ballots in the general election for local and national positions, including the presidency.
“The show must go on, we’re going to do everything as we normally would, but the only thing is that we’re going to be trying to encourage voters to at least, if they’d like to, request a ballot,” said Santa Cruz County Recorder Suzie Sainz. “I think it’s important that they know that they have that option.”
Sainz said the Recorder’s Office sent a notice to all registered voters in the county who weren’t set to receive a ballot by mail, explaining how to request a mail-in ballot for a single election or to sign up for the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL).
“I believe that there probably will be more people interested (in voting by mail). And probably they didn’t want to be on the PEVL,” she said. “But maybe because of the pandemic they may do it for a one-time request.”
There were 28,407 active registered voters in Santa Cruz County as of June 4, with 17,148 of those on the PEVL, according to information provided by the recorder’s office. The recorder didn’t immediately provide information about how many voters were set to receive a one-time mail-in ballot this year.
In 2016, the last presidential election year, 26,276 residents registered to vote in the county by the deadline for that year’s general election, with 14,782 of those on the PEVL.
With a potential uptick in vote-by-mail, some are emphasizing voter education, specifically telling voters to get their ballots in the mail before Election Day.
In the 2018 general election, 72 absentee or early ballots were rejected in Santa Cruz County, up from 22 in 2016, according to a study by Harvard professor Stephen Ansolabehere.
Glad said that the mail-in voting process can be confusing for some people.
“You have to put it in one envelope and then the other, and then you have to remember to sign the envelope, otherwise it’s invalid,” she said.
Sainz said that voter education materials sent out by the Recorder’s Office instruct voters to mail their ballots by the Wednesday prior to an election.
For the upcoming Aug. 4 election, the prior Wednesday will be July 28. For the Tuesday, Nov. 3 general election, that date will be Wednesday, Oct. 28.
County Elections Director Tara Hampton said there will be 12 voting locations open around the county for the August primary, which didn’t represent a change from recent elections.
Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at polling locations on Election Day.
Despite efforts to create safe conditions for face-to-face interactions or replicate it online, party organizers agreed that this year’s coronavirus-impacted outreach will be missing something.
Glad said that opportunities for personal interaction are a major part of the Democratic Party’s outreach efforts.
“Canvassing, dropping off of literature, making events, parties, for people to meet, for people to speak about the issues that are important to them, we had candidates coming and visiting,” she said. “All that changes. We have to do everything digitally now, by phone, and it’s not the same.”
“I think you’d be more willing to vote for a candidate or a person if you actually spoke to them or if you had the opportunity to interact with somebody,” said Arellano. “And that’s just not happening anymore.”
As of March 30, the last time the NI requested party affiliation data from the recorder, there were 26,632 registered voters in Santa Cruz County: 13,528 Democrats; 4,500 Republicans; 129 Libertarians; and 8,475 Independents or voters registered with other parties.