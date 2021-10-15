Local emergency medical personnel are training to rescue injured people from an ongoing school shooting incident, and they’re doing it with the aid of the very people they are practicing to help: students.
Firefighter/EMTs have been joined by law enforcement partners and students from Rio Rico High School this week at the abandoned Esplendor Resort in Rio Rico, which is serving as a school campus for the scenarios. With the sounds of gunfire and the screams of the injured echoing through the facility, medical rescue teams led by police officers sweep the mock school, going room-by-room to attend to RRHS students made up with Halloween costume-style injuries. The rescuers evacuate the most seriously hurt, then move on to the next room as the shooter remains on the loose.
The training is being conducted by ICSAVE (Integrated Community Solutions to Active Violence Events), an Arizona-based volunteer organization that provides free credentialed education to first responders to guide them in active shooter situations. Bruce Whitney, an ICSAVE volunteer leading the training at the Esplendor, said organization’s goal is to stop the killing, which is something that law enforcement does, and to stop the dying, which is where the firefighter/EMTs come in.
“What we’ve learned is, the quicker we can put hands on patients, the more likely it is that they’re going to be able to survive,” Whitney said.
Mike Fielder, a fire captain with RRFD who participated in the rescue task force training scenarios on Wednesday, said the program involves a new way of thinking for emergency medical personnel when it comes to active shooter events.
“It used to be that the fire department would wait until everything was cool and done, and a lot of people lost their lives. So now, integrating us as part of the initial crew going in, hopefully can save lives,” he said.
The training comes in response to a couple of recent tragedies in Tucson – a shooting on an Amtrak train that left a DEA agent dead, and an incident in July when a gunman opened fire on neighbors, police and EMTs, killing two people and injuring several others – according to Frank Granados, senior advisor at RRFD.
Whitney said that after RRFD and the Santa Cruz County Department of Emergency Management reached out to ICSAVE, “We talked to them and said, ‘If God forbid, something like this happens in your community, what’s your biggest fear?’ And all, with one voice, said: ‘Our schools.’”
“So even though we’re using the resort here,” he added, “all the scenarios that we’re playing out are school-based scenarios.”
The participation of the RRHS students has added an extra level of realism to the scenarios, he said.
“They’re terrific. They make the training,” Whitney said, noting how the role players had helped ratchet up the tension felt by the trainees.
“They wouldn’t have that degree of tenseness if there wasn’t the auditory stimulus and there wasn’t the yelling and screaming and the simulated blood,” he said.
High school students Electra Thompson, a senior, and Amaya Harpe, a sophomore, were among the role-players who participated on Wednesday. Both were made up with arm injuries.
Thompson said she got involved through her participation in the law enforcement class at RRHS, while Harpe got connected with the training as an Army JROTC student. Asked if she had gotten involved because she thought it would be fun, or because she had wanted to help, Harpe said, “A little bit of both,” adding: “I also wanted to get out of school for a day.”
Granados explained that the two-day training consists of an eight-hour first day of classroom and hands-on instruction at RRFD Station No. 2 that involves the use of tourniquets, quickly removing injured patients, advanced life support for critically injured patients, and cooperation between law enforcement and fire department personnel. The scenarios at the Esplendor come as part of the second eight-hour day of training. The program is set to run through Oct. 21.
Participating agencies include the Rio Rico, Tubac, Nogales and Sonoita-Elgin fire departments, as well as the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Border Patrol.