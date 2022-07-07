Last month, Renee Felix was working late when she began feeling chills – an odd sensation, she recalled, to have in the middle of summer.
Then came the congestion and body aches. By then, Felix said, it was nighttime.
“It was already after hours, so I couldn’t go to a clinic to get tested,” she added.
So she tested herself for COVID-19 at home. Within minutes, she received a positive result.
In recent weeks, COVID-19 infections have risen locally, according to data from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department. But as home testing becomes more accessible, public health experts nationwide are acknowledging that some cases are going unreported in public data systems.
In other words, the current wave of infections is likely higher than what’s being reported on the county’s official website.
“Yes, there’s probably positive cases out there that we do not know about,” said Jeff Terrell, the county’s director of health services.
Dr. Eladio Pereira, chief medical officer of the Mariposa Community Health Center, echoed that sentiment.
“COVID is still here and we can’t lower our guard,” he wrote in a message to the NI Tuesday.
Still, Terrell noted that while infection rates have increased, the more recent cases are not as severe as they were before the vaccine’s availability.
“I think that’s one of the key factors,” he said. “We have a very good vaccination rate here. And with that, the cases are milder.”
A summer surge
Between June 22 and June 29, the Santa Cruz County Health Services Department recorded 106 new COVID-19 cases among local residents – the highest seven-day total since the department switched to weekly reporting at the beginning of May. The figure then dropped to 72 during the period of June 30 to July 6.
Those numbers, however, do not include positive results from home testing kits.
“There’s a lot of people that are relying on them, that are taking them,” Terrell said of the home tests.
Accessibility to over-the-counter antigen testing has widened in recent months. In mid-May, the Biden Administration launched another round of free test kit distribution – eight per household – for those who order them online and via phone. In Nogales, the kits are stocked at local stores including Walgreens and Safeway.
It’s not entirely clear how many people rely on home tests. However, a national study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated that between December and March, about 20 percent of people who felt symptoms were testing themselves at home.
Terrell acknowledged that home testing could create a potential blind spot for health officials.
“Unfortunately, we don’t know about them and we can’t help them,” he said.
Testing twice
Speaking to the NI in late June, Terrell urged individuals to rely not only on a home test, but to find a testing site as well – something that would allow the county to record the infection in its public data.
“We do recommend, if you think you’re positive with a home kit, that you do go and get a PCR ... a confirmatory test,” he added.
For some, that can be easier said than done.
For Felix, taking a home test made sense. The nearby NextCare urgent care clinic was already closed, and home testing was “easier, more convenient,” she added.
Once she tested positive, Felix said, she isolated while the remainder of her household got tested.
Waiting at NextCare – the only urgent care clinic in the county – could have taken hours, something she said she’d experienced before.
As she managed her symptoms, she wasn’t thinking about the data, she told the NI. Instead, she worried about her nieces and husband, hoping they wouldn’t contract the virus.
“That’s all I thought about,” she added.
Where to get tested
COVID-19 testing sites in Santa Cruz County are still operational, though some have closed or limited their hours.
Currently, individuals can receive a test at the county’s facility on 275 Rio Rico Drive. The walk-in center administers tests on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from noon to 4 p.m.
PCR and rapid tests are also available by appointment at the NextCare clinic on Mariposa Road, and at Walgreens on North Grand Avenue.
Reached Wednesday, a representative with Mariposa Community Health Center confirmed that patients can receive a COVID-19 test at the center’s Mesquite Building in Nogales between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Embry Health, a provider that hosted drive-through testing at Kino Park, near the Nogales-Santa Cruz Chamber of Commerce, is no longer administering tests in town. Reached Wednesday, Olivia Ainza-Kramer of the Chamber of Commerce said the services stopped in late March.
Referring to the county-run testing site in Rio Rico, Terrell described a recent bump in the demand for testing.
“(Before), we were down to doing ... one, two, maybe three, maybe up to five tests a day,” he said. “Now we have increased on them.”
Last week, between June 29 and July 6, more than 340 tests were administered in Santa Cruz County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services. More than 15 percent of the tests came back with a positive result.
However, state data, like county data, does not record results from home testing kits.
Cases up, hospitalizations down
With or without the added factor of home tests, one thing is evident through county data: COVID-19 cases have increased in Santa Cruz County.
During March and April, county officials sometimes reported as few as three new cases within a week. More recently, weekly reports have surged back into triple-digit numbers.
However, the county numbers do not show a steady or constant increase in transmission.
Terrell reiterated that while infections are still spreading, extreme and fatal cases are far less common – a trend he attributed to vaccination.
“Vaccination and (getting) boosted does not guarantee you will not get (COVID),” Terrell added. “It lessens the severity for the most part, and it has done that.”