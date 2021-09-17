If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
In April, the Nogales City Council approved the hiring of a new finance director for the city. Jean Moehlman was set to start at a salary of $70,000 and could earn up to $85,000 after completing educational courses.
But five months later, elected officials say the city is still paying an outside consultant, Pat Walker, to handle core financial work.
That’s got at least two members of the city council asking questions.
“I’m concerned, I think that it’s time for you to be the director all on your own,” Councilwoman Liza Montiel told Moehlman at a council meeting on Sept. 8.
Citing invoices that Walker had sent to the city, Montiel said the consultant had billed Nogales about $75,000 from July 2020 to July 2021. Mayor Arturo Garino said he agreed with Montiel and called on Moehlman to “step it up.”
Walker is a financial consultant who’s worked with other Arizona cities. She has effectively run Nogales’ finance department as an outside consultant since last May, when former department head Jeanette Parrales left for a job in the produce industry.
Walker was apparently involved in the hiring process that picked Moehlman and said in April that she “felt really good about Jean.” But Moehlman, a former teacher, didn’t have a background in municipal finance when she was hired.
She also didn’t meet other “preferred qualifications,” such as being a CPA or having a master’s degree in a related field. During a meeting in April, city officials said that Walker would continue working with the city for some time to contribute to Moehlman’s training.
At the Sept. 8 meeting, Moehlman indicated that Walker was still helping her “on an at-need” basis with things like preparing reports and working with outside auditors who will do an annual review of the city’s books. She added that Walker’s assistance was “not an everyday thing.”
When an NI reporter called Moehlman in June with questions about the finance department budget she said she was still getting up to speed and directed questions to John Kissinger, the deputy city manager.
The continuing arrangement has been lucrative for Walker, who sent the city an invoice in September for $22,000, according to Montiel’s comments.
Asked last week by Montiel how much longer she would need help doing the job, Moehlman replied: “Hopefully not real long.”
Asked on Wednesday if there had been any change in Walker’s status with the city since the Sept. 8 meeting, Kissinger wrote in an email: “Yes, she is a consultant and is used as needed…”