When she realized a member of her church congregation was suffering an overdose, Eva Zuniga said, she was prepared.
She had, on hand, a small dispenser of naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray – commonly known as Narcan – a substance that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. After Zuniga administered the medication, she said, her fellow church member woke up.
“I felt like, ‘OK, now this person has another chance to live,’” Zuniga said.
Zuniga, a prevention manager for local nonprofit Circles of Peace, said she encourages everyone to carry and learn about the medication, so they can administer it if need be.
“Just like you know the Heimlich maneuver, just like you know CPR,” she said Friday, standing outside the Nogales Fire Department Station No. 2 on North Grand Avenue.
That day, the NFD facility was unveiled as a participant of the Safe Station program – a model in which fire stations provide naloxone and other resources for overdose prevention. Nogales residents and visitors can access naloxone, free of charge, at both NFD stations.
The new Safe Station program is an effort brought about by the Santa Cruz County Overcoming Substance Addiction Consortium – SOSA – a collaborative led by the Mariposa Community Health Center with partners around the county and state.
It comes as overdose incidents, particularly in Nogales, have risen. In recent years, NFD has reported “a steady incline on every type of overdose incident, opioid related incidents, and opioid related deaths,” according to Battalion Fire Chief Christian Renteria.
“I’d bet money on saying everybody here has been impacted by an overdose one way or another,” added Yara Castro, health and social services manager at MCHC.
How it works
On Friday afternoon, inside NFD Station No. 2, Renteria opened a thick, plastic box, revealing dozens of Narcan containers.
“That box was in my office, probably since November,” he said. “It will do no difference there.”
Getting Narcan into the hands of community members, he added, can yield more effective results.
Earlier this month, Renteria said, that was made clear outside the Mariposa Shopping Center. In the middle of the day, a young woman was experiencing an overdose when a bystander approached the individual and administered naloxone.
The woman, Renteria said, survived.
The Safe Station program is relatively simple. Individuals can request Narcan – the nasal spray Zuniga used at her church – or an intramuscular naloxone kit, which injects the medication via syringe. Anyone can show up, day or night, to request the medicine, along with literature on how to administer the substance.
“It only makes sense, because fire stations have personnel, have crews, 24/7, 365,” Renteria explained. “Where (other) resources, sometimes, are limited to business hours.”
Those requesting naloxone are not required to provide personal information. According to Renteria, they don’t even have to give their name.
Unveiled Friday, a reflective sign hung on the side of the NFD Fire Station No. 2, facing Grand Avenue to inform nearby drivers and pedestrians of the facility’s new Safe Station designation.
However, Renteria added, NFD staff had already been handing out naloxone to those coming by and requesting the medication. The practice began last April.
“Typically what we see is, it’s not the people suffering from the abuse,” who stop by, according to Renteria. “It’s the family and friends around them,” he added.
The end goal is to designate all fire stations in the county as Safe Stations – meaning the medication could be distributed out of Tubac, Rio Rico, Patagonia and Sonoita-Elgin.
An upward trend
Data maintained by the NFD shows that both overdoses and overdose deaths in the city have increased in recent years – particularly as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.
In 2019, NFD recorded 19 overdoses and one overdose death. By 2020, those numbers more than doubled, with NFD reporting 44 overdoses and three overdose deaths. And in 2021, the numbers continued surging at 63 overdoses and seven related deaths.
And the local data mirrors a nationwide trend. Over the 12-month period leading up to October 2020, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 90,093 drug overdose deaths. A year later – the 12-month period leading up to October 2021 – that number shot up to 101,035 deaths.
Analyses from the CDC point to several factors in the increase, including isolation brought on by stay-at-home orders, and pauses in addiction treatment programs due to the pandemic.
“First, everybody was on lockdown. We couldn’t do anything,” said Karla Medellin, a nurse with Community Medical Services, an addiction treatment center in Nogales.
Asked whether she’d noticed any particular substance becoming more common in the community, Medellin replied simply: “Unfortunately, fentanyl.”
Data provided by the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office also shows a rise in overdoses in 2020. In 2019, the SCSO reports it responded to five overdoses, with zero deaths. The following year, overdoses climbed to 11, again with no deaths reported.
In 2021, the overdose numbers decreased back to five, but two of them resulted in drug-related deaths, according to Lt. Gerardo Castillo.
Over those three years, the Sheriff’s Office has reported administering naloxone seven times.
Speaking to the NI last week, Chief Deputy Mario Morales underscored that in responding to overdose calls, the Sheriff’s Office – a partner of SOSA – is prioritizing medical assistance to the individual.
“We’re not there to say, ‘Hey, so what’s been going on, what’s your name, do you have any warrants out for your arrest?’” Morales said. “But to offer them help.”
What’s more, an Arizona order – commonly known as the Good Samaritan law – protects individuals from being prosecuted for related drug charges if they are experiencing an overdose, or reporting the overdose to law enforcement.
The symptoms of opioid overdose include some telltale signs, like shrunken pupils, loss of consciousness and discolored skin, according to the CDC. However, if a bystander accidentally administers naloxone, and it turns out the individual is not overdosing on opioids, the medication will not cause additional harm, the CDC states.
Like Renteria and Zuniga, Morales encouraged people to carry it, suggesting they stow it in their cars. Administering Narcan, he said, is comparable to using a sinus nasal spray. On the job, he added, he’s used it on overdose victims.
“They’ll start waking up and saying, ‘What happened?’ And they’ll start talking to you,” he said. “They’ll come through.”
Barriers continue
In the Friday heat, Medellin, the registered nurse with Community Medical Services, stood at a table outside the fire station. Boxes of Narcan nasal spray and naloxone sat on a table in front of her – ready to be picked up by anyone who happened to walk by.
CMS works with substance use disorder patients by providing methadone, suboxone, and vivitrol treatments, according to Medellin. The treatments are not one-and-done. Methadone treatment, for instance, lasts a minimum of 12 months, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
As they’re grappling with substance use disorder, clients often deal with social stigma, Medellin said.
“Right off the bat, they’ve informed me, you get those judgmental looks, or (people) kind of shy away,” she said.
“So this,” she said of the fire station, “definitely creates a safe space for them.”
Several substance use disorder specialists who spoke to the NI last week described geographical, cultural and economic barriers for residents of Santa Cruz County in overcoming addiction.
“Some people don’t have access to insurance. Some people don’t have documentation. some people can’t make it to Tucson for treatment,” said Zuniga, the specialist with Circles of Peace.
Anthony Garcia, an outreach director for America’s Rehab Campuses, noted that if Santa Cruz County residents need inpatient treatment, they end up at the organization’s Tucson facility. That type of setting does not exist in Nogales.
“If they would have a residential facility here in town, I think it would be a lot easier for them to receive the services that they’re in need of,” he said.