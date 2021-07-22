The Santa Cruz County government says it will supply pre-made sand bags to the public starting Friday in response to a Flash Flood Watch.
The National Weather Service issued the flood watch for Santa Cruz County starting Thursday and extending through 11 p.m. on Saturday, the county said in a news release.
“Showers and thunderstorms capable of producing very heavy rainfall are likely to occur throughout the day and overnight during the watch period,” it said.
The sand bag distribution is set to begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the following locations:
• Chula Vista: County-owned land near the entrance of the subdivision.
• Rio Rico Santa Cruz County Building: 275 Rio Rico Drive.
• Sonoita Santa Cruz County Building/Library: 3147 State Route 83, just south of the crossroads with SR 82.
• Tubac Fire Station: 2227 I-19 Frontage Road, Tubac.
Residents can pick up sand bags at any of the four sites, the county said.