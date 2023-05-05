On Wednesday afternoon, Krismar Villarroel, her brother Sebastian, and her husband, Diego Gonzalez lounged comfortably on a pair of beige sofas at the Crossroads Mission in Nogales, Ariz.
Last year, the three left their home country of Venezuela, and by early April, they’d arrived in Nogales – marking another step in their months-long journey to obtain political asylum in the United States.
Along the way, they’d been aware of a federal policy known as Title 42, which directs U.S. immigration officials to immediately expel most migrants that attempt to cross the southern border. Nonetheless, the young Venezuelans, who range from 19 to 23, continued their trek north.
They reached Ciudad Juarez, across the border from El Paso, Texas, and logged onto CBP One, a mobile app created by the U.S. government. Ultimately, they secured an asylum appointment in Nogales, Ariz.
“And here we are, thank God,” Sebastian Villaroel told the NI.
On May 11, Title 42 is slated to end – something officials say could lead to an increase in the number of migrants who attempt to enter the United States. Already, some border cities – particularly El Paso – have experienced an influx of asylum-seeking migrants in need of shelter, food and other necessities.
But the story of Diego Gonzalez and Krismar and Sebastian Villaroel is something of a rarity in Nogales – a border town in which very few asylum-seekers have stayed for long.
“I've never seen anything like this,” said Jason Gonzalez, director of operations at the Crossroads Mission, of the facility’s South American guests.
Migrants are continuing to arrive in Nogales, Sonora, and approach local ports of entry to seek asylum. However, they almost never stay in Nogales, Ariz., and the vast majority of clients at Crossroads Mission are not asylum seekers. Even the three Venezuelans now staying there anticipate a new destination: They plan to head to the Northeast, where they’ll continue their asylum-seeking process within the immigration courts.
According to Crossroads staff and county officials, most migrants who arrive in Nogales, Ariz. leave quickly – typically heading to Tucson, where more resources are available.
And as Title 42 draws to an anticipated end, some asylum-seeker activity is visible in Nogales. Santa Cruz County, for instance, is continuing to coordinate with neighboring Pima County to bus migrants to the Tucson area. And at the ports of entry, U.S. Customs and Border Protection appears to be making preparations of its own.
But overall, things here appear largely unchanged – at least so far. And after months of traveling, the three Venezuelans staying at the mission expressed appreciation for the relative quiet of their current home base.
“This brings us improvement, you know? Because one lives calmly,” Sebastian Villarroel said of Nogales. “You can walk through here, calm … nobody’s going to do anything to you.’
‘They closed the border’
The Trump Administration enacted Title 42 in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The rationale, according to federal officials, was to stem the spread of coronavirus, though some public health experts have questioned and disputed the policy’s effectiveness.
Nevertheless, the protocol has remained in place, leading to more than 2.7 million expulsions so far along the southern border.
Several times in recent months, it appeared that Title 42 would expire, leading to hope and confusion among migrants. At one point, it was set to end on Dec. 21, 2022 after a federal judge ruled it unlawful. That day, in Nogales, Sonora, the NI spoke with several Venezuelan asylum-seekers attempting to untangle the policy’s ever-changing status.
“Did they end it? Did they not end it?” Jonathan Yoel Sulbaran, an asylum-seeker, asked at the time.
However, the policy ended up staying in place after U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on Title 42’s termination.
For a period of time, certain groups of migrants, including Venezuelans and Cubans, were exempt from Title 42 – meaning they could cross into the United States and request political asylum without immediately being expelled or deported. Then, last fall, the U.S. government expanded Title 42 to bar many individuals from those countries as well.
Sebastian Villarroel, one of the Venezuelan asylum-seekers at Crossroads Mission, remembers that change in policy – down to the day.
“Oct. 12 of last year was when they closed the border. Right?” he asked his brother-in-law.
“Yes,” Diego Gonzalez confirmed.
But by the time they learned Title 42 could affect their attempt to emigrate, the three were already on their way to the United States.
So they kept going.
“Walking, and walking, rain, sun, water. Everything. The train,” Sebastian Villarroel recalled.
“Everything,” echoed Diego Gonzalez.
That journey, they said, also involved trekking through a deadly jungle corridor. Known as the Darien Gap, the densely forested area stretches across the south of Panama – migrants, particularly those from Venezuela, have crossed through the area in increasing numbers, according to United Nations data. At least 36 people died along the corridor in 2022, though the UN contends the fatalities could be higher.
But the ongoing situation in Venezuela – economic turmoil and widespread food scarcity – pushed the three asylum-seekers to leave, they told the NI.
“We want to give a better life to our family,” Krismar Villarroel added.
Next steps
Since Title 42 has not yet officially ended, it’s unclear whether the policy’s expiration will draw more migrants through corridors like the Darien Gap or the Sonoran Desert.
In Title 42’s final days, the U.S. government has taken a number of steps to stem undocumented border crossings. Last week, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas unveiled a plan to open regional migration processing centers in countries throughout Latin America. The centers, Mayorkas said, will allow migrants to apply for legal documentation “before arriving at our borders.”
And on Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced a deployment of 1,500 troops to the southern border, though DHS did not specify where the troops would be stationed.
More locally, however, the county has been coordinating not only with Pima County, but with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, along with Tucson-based nonprofit Casa Alitas, according to Sobeira Castro, the county’s emergency management director.
Speaking to the NI Tuesday, Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado echoed a similar sentiment, noting that he’d never witnessed an influx of migrants in his hometown.
Nationally, Maldonado said, “a lot of people have always talked about the border, the border. Unfortunately, the news always reports bad stuff. Actually, it's very safe.”
Maldonado noted that his largest concern was the potential disruption to everyday life in this binational community. In 2018, when an increase of migrants traveled to the southern border from Mexico and Central America, the U.S. government deployed troops to the region and installed concertina wire along the wall in Nogales. And, as Maldonado recalled, authorities closed off lanes at the Dennis Deconcini Port of Entry – creating hours-long delays for students, workers and shoppers traveling between the two sides of Ambos Nogales.
“I hope I don't see the containers at the border, closing us from six lanes to two lanes. Because what does that do? … It's disruption to our commercial, to our regular commuters that come and leave,” Maldonado said.
Citing social media posts, the Nogales, Sonora newspaper El Diario de Sonora reported that some lines of concertina wire had been strung across vehicle lanes at the DeConcini port on Wednesday morning. However, the news outlet said, U.S. authorities said the wire was temporary – and only might be used when Title 42 expires.
A continuing journey
The CBP One app that Krismar Villarroel, Sebastian Villaroel and Diego Gonzalez downloaded upon reaching Ciudad Juarez is the method that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is encouraging migrants to use for initiating their asylum claims. And while federal officials have hailed the app as a success, migrants have iterated a different story.
“We downloaded it alright, but it was difficult to get (an appointment),” Krismar Villaroel recalled.
Other difficulties – like the app crashing, limited language options – have been documented by migrant advocacy groups as well.
It took the Venezuelans about two months to actually walk into an appointment, they estimated. But instead of being assigned an appointment in Juarez, where they were staying, the appointment was set to take place in Nogales, Ariz.
Currently, Nogales is the only port of entry in Arizona processing appointments through the CBP One app, and federal officials have not expressed any plans to expand the app to other ports – like Douglas, Lukeville or San Luis.
As they sat together on Wednesday, the three young adults waited for dinner at the mission. Nineteen-year-old Krismar Villaroel scrolled briefly through her phone, the sound of a video clip echoing across the room. Sebastian Villaroel, her 20-year-old brother, washed off a facial mask, smiling as he patted his skin dry.
Asked what he hopes to do in the coming months, Gonzalez answered immediately: “Study.”
“Work and study, too,” Sebastian Villaroel echoed. And, “work on my English,” he added carefully, switching from Spanish to practice the less familiar language.
The three will have more steps to take as they continue to pursue asylum: In court hearings, they’ll have to present their cases to an immigration judge and prove that they’ve faced persecution in their home country.
For now, in Nogales, they said, things have improved.
“The way they treated us in various countries, even our own country, too,” Sebastian Villarroel said, “but here, it’s been better.”