(L-R) Sebastian Villarroel, his sister Krismar, and her husband Diego Gonzalez sit for a portrait at the Crossroads Mission after a months-long journey from their home country of Venezuela.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

On Wednesday afternoon, Krismar Villarroel, her brother Sebastian, and her husband, Diego Gonzalez lounged comfortably on a pair of beige sofas at the Crossroads Mission in Nogales, Ariz.

Last year, the three left their home country of Venezuela, and by early April, they’d arrived in Nogales – marking another step in their months-long journey to obtain political asylum in the United States.

The former site of a bank on North Grand Avenue now serves as a welcoming center for asylum-seeking migrants who've been processed to enter the United States.


