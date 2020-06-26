U.S. Customs and Border Protection said its officers in Nogales seized 260 pounds of hard narcotics with an estimated street value of more than $1.4 million on Thursday afternoon.
The bust began when a 34-year-old female U.S. citizen attempted to enter the United States through a local port of entry in her pickup truck. She was referred to the secondary inspection area, where CBP officers noticed anomalies throughout the vehicle.
After a drug-sniffing dog confirmed the officers’ suspicions, they discovered a total of 209 packages concealed throughout the cab, truck bed, tailgate and spare tire of the vehicle, CBP said in a news release.
The packages turned out to contain more than 211,000 fentanyl tablets weighing 51 pounds, 91 pounds of heroin, 113 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly six pounds of cocaine.
The drugs were seized and the woman was arrested and turned over for federal prosecution.
“This is another excellent example of our officers working together as a team to achieve this great enforcement action to prevent these deadly drugs from reaching neighborhoods,” Michael Humphries, CBP’s port director in Nogales, said in the news release.